Celebrating Dragon Boat Festival with a splash and loads of water fun

Shanghai Happy Valley and Playa Maya Water Park, two amusement parks in suburban Songjiang District, are celebrating the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in a cool and fun way.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Happy Valley and Playa Maya Water Park in suburban Songjiang District are celebrating the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in a cool and fun way.

A special graduation ceremony for 100 graduates – some from university, some middle school students – was held at Playa Maya Water Park on Tuesday with cool sporting activities.

Students competed in a thrilling tug-of-war game and enjoyed the fun of water splashing as they prepared to start a new chapter in their life.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, from Thursday to Saturday, band performances and dragon dances will be held at Shanghai Happy Valley. Visitors will also learn how to make zongzi (glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves with fillings), which is a festival delicacy.

Between July 8 and September 12, a summer electric music storm will lash the amusement park with a raft of music performances.

Ti Gong

If you go

Shanghai Happy Valley

Opening time: 9am-9:30pm during the holiday

Address: 888-891 Linhu Road, Songiiang District 松江区林湖路888、889、890、891号

Admission: 260 yuan per adult

Playa Maya Water Park

Opening Time: 10am-8pm during the holiday

Address: 1222 Linyinxin Road, Songiiang District 松江区林荫新路1222号

Admisson: 249 yuan per adult