British musical "Billy the Kid" returns to Shanghai

The British musical "Billy the Kid" is making a return to the Shanghai stage with two performances scheduled for August 17 and 18.

Under the authorization of Britain's National Youth Music Theater (NYMT), the two-hour musical will be performed by some 50 English-speaking young performers from China, featuring 41 songs and 14 dances.

With music by Ben Morales Frost, book and lyrics by Richard Hough, "Billy the Kid" centers on the story of William Antrim, a quiet and shy boy with a small figure, who is often bullied by others in school. But in his dreams, William is a courageous cowboy, a little hero who has to judge between right and wrong, kindness and evil.

As an adventure musical comedy, the show is suitable for family audiences, especially children from 6 to 18. The song types range from folk, jazz, to Scottish Hoedown and flamenco.

As a cultural symbol, the cowboy stands for an explorative, courageous and persistent spirit. The musical aims to demonstrate the spirit in a vivid and attractive way for young audiences.

Despite being a musical for and performed by youngsters, "Billy the Kid" has involved social topics like school bullying, anti-foreign manners, and discusses how to learn from mistakes and stand one's ground when facing stronger power and temptations.

Performance info



Date: August 17-18, 7:15pm

Ticket: 80-480 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area 丁香路425号