Lloyd Webber musical raises the curtain for new theater

A new theater at the North Bund is opening its doors to audiences in September, staging Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Love Never Dies."

It will be the Chinese debut of this much-anticipated English musical. Jointly presented by Britain's The Really Useful Group, Crossroads Live and Poly Theaters, "Love Never Dies" is considered the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera."

The new AIA Grand Theater is located on Dongdaming Road in Hongkou District, and can be reached by Metro Line 12.

With a capacity of 1,715 people, it is expected to become a new cultural landmark in Hongkou District, providing citizens with a varied choice of stage performances in the future.

The musical "Love Never Dies" is based on Frederick Forsyth's "The Phantom of Manhattan," with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and the plot from the book by Ben Elton.

The story is set in 1907, 10 years after the Phantom's disappearance from the Paris Opera House. In New York, the Phantom finds a place for his music to soar, and has never stopped yearning for Christine Daaé, who has become one of the world's finest sopranos. When Christine accepts an invitation to travel to New York for a performance, the Phantom makes a final bid to win back her love.

"Love Never Dies" debuted in Britain in 2010, and has visited countries including Australia, Denmark, Austria, Japan, Germany, and the United States, receiving positive reviews from global audiences.

With original direction by Simon Phillips, the Chinese premiere will be brought to the stage by associate director Gavin Mitford, associate choreographer Simone Sault, and musical supervisor Simon Lee.

Luke McCall from Wales takes the role of the Phantom, while French actress Manon Taris plays Christine.

Florid stage settings like carousel and prism will give audience a luxurious visual experience.

Ti Gong

Performance info



Date: September 28-October 8, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1280 yuan

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road 东大名路889号