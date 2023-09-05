Toronto Film Festival to honor Andy Lau for his contributions to cinema

Hong Kong actor Andy Lau will be honored with a Special Tribute Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema at the Toronto Film Festival.

"Something about Us," the latest comedy offering from Chinese filmmaker Ning Hao, will have its global premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, which will take place from September 7 to 17.

Andy Lau, the lead star of the film, will be honored with a Special Tribute Award for his outstanding contributions to several disciplines of cinema. Lau will also be the first Chinese film professional to receive this honor.

Lau has starred in many classic films over the course of his more than 40-year film career, including "The Wandering Earth 2," "A Simple Life," "Infernal Affairs," and "Days of Being Wild."

Many film critics regard him as a pivotal figure in Asian filmmaking. His incredible film experience as an idol and artist and all-around development has impressed the festival's organizing committee.

After the film's screening, Ning and Lau will talk about the film with the audience.

The film marks Lau and Ning's first screen cooperation, but their friendship dates back to 2006.

Ning assembled bicycles before taking a plunge into filmmaking. His debut feature, "Crazy Stone," was funded by Lau's project for upcoming Asian directors. It was successful at the box office and opened the door for more success for Ning.



Ning has always acknowledged Lau's support. While directing a number of critically acclaimed films, including "No Man's Land" and "Crazy Alien," he identified and supported a number of young talent, including Lu Yang and Wen Muye.



"I feel I have a responsibility to encourage more and more young directors and creative forces to contribute to the film industry," Ning has been quoted as saying.



"Something About Us" is a satirical comedy about the entertainment industry. Lau plays a superstar who once again misses out on a prized film award and seeks to win it by appearing in rural-themed films. The pompous star ventures deep into the countryside to see life, but it results in perpetual farce and an unparalleled professional disaster.



The film is set to open in Chinese theaters later this year.

