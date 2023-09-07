Step back in time to the Y2K era at Lounge by Topgolf

Local sports entertainment venue Lounge by Topgolf will hold a party to celebrate its 2nd anniversary this Friday.

Lounge by Topgolf, a local sports and entertainment venue, is hosting a party to celebrate its 2nd anniversary this Friday.

Guests can journey back in time to the early 2000s, the year when Topgolf was born.

DJs Lonsdale and Malicow will be spinning classic pop and rock hits from the turn of the millennium, and guests can dance the night away.

The dress code is Y2K with clothes like crop tops, low-rise pants, and mini skirts to transform one into their millennial self, futuristic accessories are also suggested.

Upon arrival at Lounge by Topgolf, guests can sign up to try their luck at Swing Suite carnival games with a top prize valued at 18,888 yuan (US$2,585.9).

Mini golf games are also available on site. Early bird tickets are now available for just 98 yuan, which includes two drinks – choose from house wine, selected beer, signature cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks.

The full ticket price will be 128 yuan at the door on Friday.

Date: Sep 8, 7pm till late

Venue: Lounge by Topgolf

Address: 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Rd N., Huangpu District (The People's Square)

黄浦区黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼(人民广场区域)

Admission: 98-128 yuan (includes two drinks)

The 98-yuan early bird ticket will be sold until Sep 7.