﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Step back in time to the Y2K era at Lounge by Topgolf

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Local sports entertainment venue Lounge by Topgolf will hold a party to celebrate its 2nd anniversary this Friday.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Step back in time to the Y2K era at Lounge by Topgolf

Lounge by Topgolf, a local sports and entertainment venue, is hosting a party to celebrate its 2nd anniversary this Friday.

Guests can journey back in time to the early 2000s, the year when Topgolf was born.

DJs Lonsdale and Malicow will be spinning classic pop and rock hits from the turn of the millennium, and guests can dance the night away.

The dress code is Y2K with clothes like crop tops, low-rise pants, and mini skirts to transform one into their millennial self, futuristic accessories are also suggested.

Upon arrival at Lounge by Topgolf, guests can sign up to try their luck at Swing Suite carnival games with a top prize valued at 18,888 yuan (US$2,585.9).

Mini golf games are also available on site. Early bird tickets are now available for just 98 yuan, which includes two drinks – choose from house wine, selected beer, signature cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks.

The full ticket price will be 128 yuan at the door on Friday.

Date: Sep 8, 7pm till late

Venue: Lounge by Topgolf

Address: 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Rd N., Huangpu District (The People's Square)

黄浦区黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼(人民广场区域)

Admission: 98-128 yuan (includes two drinks)

The 98-yuan early bird ticket will be sold until Sep 7.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     