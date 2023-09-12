﻿
Austrian chamber orchestra to begin China tour in Shanghai

Austrian oboist Sebastian Breit will join conductor Christoph Campestrini for Wiener Concert-Verein's China tour, with the first stop being Shanghai.
Conductor Christoph Campestrini will be directing the Wiener Concert-Verein at a concert in Shanghai on September 26. Joining him for this performance will be the talented young oboe player, Sebastian Breit.

The Wiener Concert-Verein is a chamber orchestra of Austrian musicians. Members of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra founded the organization in 1987 with the main goal of highlighting the connections between Vienna's classical traditions and the world of contemporary music.

Since 1993, the orchestra has performed an annual cycle of concerts for the Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde in Vienna in conjunction with contemporary musicians and has given world premieres to around 20 new pieces by Austrian composers.

Ti Gong

The Wiener Concert-Verein

Shanghai is the first leg of Wiener Concert-Verein's China tour and includes stops in Kunshan, Qingdao, Harbin and Shenyang.

The concert programs include Schubert's Rosamunde Ouvertüre, Mozart's Konzert für Oboe und Orchester KV 314, Bellini's Konzert für Oboe und Streichorchester Es-Dur, and Brahms' Symphonie Nr. 1 c-moll.

Austrian conductor Campestrini is defined by his home country's rich musical legacy as well as the international education he acquired during his formative years in New York, where he studied conducting, composition, philosophy and languages at the Juilliard School and Yale University.

He maintains a busy international conducting schedule, having appeared with the London Symphony Orchestra, the Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, among others.

Austrian chamber orchestra to begin China tour in Shanghai

Conductor Christoph Campestrini (left) and oboist Sebastian Breit

Sebastian Breit, who was born in Vienna in 1998, started studying music at the age of six and began playing the oboe at eight. He has been studying with Harald Hörth at the Universität für Musik and Darstellende Kunst Vienna since 2015.

In 2019, at the age of 21, he was appointed lead oboist of the Vienna State Opera and joined the Vienna Philharmonic in 2022.

Performance info

Date: September 26, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区丁香路425号

﻿
﻿
