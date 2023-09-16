High-energy Macau music festival is on the menu

A "gastronomusic" festival combining delicious food and music will be staged in Macau in December.

A "gastronomusic" festival combining delicious food and music will be staged in Macau in December, with a series of online and offline promotional campaigns starting now.

The MGM Chef Nic Gastronomusic Fest will bring together iconic singers and bands from Asia, headlined by Nicholas Tse's high-octane rock & roll performance. It will present a sensational mix of delicious cuisines and an open-air live concert featuring rock band Tarzan and pop stars Hailey Liu and Young Cao.

Chef Nic and a team of acclaimed chefs will engage in a creative culinary dialogue with the MGM head chefs to present a colorful array of East-West gourmet delights merging fine dining and food festival dishes in innovative ways.

An electro spin on the rousing party in a high-energy atmosphere will be presented as part of the blend of visual, sound and taste sensations.

It is a cross-industry IP festival that caters to Gen Z's devotion in unique travel experiences, said Hubert Wang, president and chief operating officer of MGM China Holdings Limited.

The extravaganza will bring Macau a multi-dimensional sensory and tourism experience integrating gourmet and music, said Wang.

Tickets sales will start on September 29, and MGM and Chef Nic will work together to kick off a series of online and offline promotional campaigns to entice international visitors.

Date: 5pm-10pm, December 9 - 10

Venue: MGM COTAI – 1/F Roof Terrace

Address: Avenida Da Nave Desportiva, Cotai, Macau