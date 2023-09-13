﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Opera House explores calligraphy in dance form

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
Shanghai's Opera House's dance drama, "Dance of Calligraphy in 353 AD," delves into the history and aesthetics of China's calligraphy tradition.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0

Shanghai Opera House's dance drama "Dance of Calligraphy in 353 AD" will premiere at the Shanghai International Arts Festival in November.

The work explores the world of Chinese calligraphy and presents its aestheticism and romanticism in a dance form. It draws inspiration from Lantingji Xu (Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion), which was written by Chinese calligrapher Wang Xizhi (303–361) in a state of drunkenness 1,670 years ago.

Wang was a master of all calligraphy styles, particularly the running script. The Lantingji Xu was written on cocoon paper in the running style using a weasel-whisker brush. It has 324 characters in 28 columns. The script is often hailed as a high point in Chinese calligraphy.

Shanghai Opera House explores calligraphy in dance form
Ti Gong

The costume designs for the "Dance of Calligraphy in 353 AD"

"This subject is very difficult," said artistic director Wang Ge. "There is a threshold for the audience, who must have certain cognitive abilities in order to enjoy the performance."

"The dance incorporates Wang Xizhi's life fragments and insights, as well as the humanistic character of the Wei and Jin dynasties' scholars," he noted.

In an earlier interview, director and choreographer Wang Yabin stated that she had learned calligraphy in order to better collaborate with the dancers on production.

"We are using Lantingji Xu as a carrier to conduct a humanistic retrospective and outlook," she said. "We want to bridge the gap between classic and modern aesthetics and have it resonate with the audience... I hope it becomes a global production with national elements."

Ren Dongsheng, a well-known light designer, is also on the creative team, as is composer Lv Liang, who merged symphonic music with traditional Chinese instruments such as guzheng, pipa, bamboo flute, and guqin.

Shanghai Opera House explores calligraphy in dance form
Ti Gong

The stage designs for the dance drama

Performance info

Dates: November 10-12, 7:15pm

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater 上海大剧院

Address: 300 People's Ave 人民大道300号

Tickets: 80-580 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Shanghai Grand Theater
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     