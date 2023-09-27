﻿
Feature / Entertainment

A jam-packed holiday schedule for Shanghai Concert Hall

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
The Shanghai Concert Hall will host timeless masterpieces and concerts with movie and animation themes throughout the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
A jam-packed holiday schedule for Shanghai Concert Hall
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Concert Hall will host 13 concerts, a guided tour, and two outreach art programs during the forthcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

The holiday events feature a combination of classic masterpieces performed by top musical ensembles, entertaining concerts for children, and well-known themes from movies and animation films.

On the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday, pianists Fang Min and Qian Ruiyan will perform "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" as a piano duet, with interactive sections such as learning the folk melodies, imitating the dances, impromptu musical performances, and collaborations between parents and children.

On Sunday, an interactive multimedia concert designed to introduce children to well-known piano compositions through the pianist's humorous and interactive musical storytelling will be staged.

On October 4 and 5, there will be two outreach programs for children between the ages of 8 and 13. The young participants will assume the role of "trainee manager" at the 93-year-old venue and gain an insider's perspective on its operation.

A jam-packed holiday schedule for Shanghai Concert Hall
Ti Gong

The holiday season also features performances by some of the world's finest musicians who have returned to Shanghai.

The Philharmonix Vienna Berlin Music Club, comprised of three members of the Vienna Philharmonic, two members of the Berlin Philharmonic, an Austrian pianist, and a violinist, will perform in Shanghai on Wednesday evening before heading to three other Chinese cities with a repertoire incorporating classical, jazz, Latin, and pop music elements.

The Philharmonic String Quintet Berlin returns after a five-year absence with a program on Beethoven, Paganini, Anton Bruckner, and Tchaikovsky masterpieces.

The chamber music group employs a double bass instead of a second viola or a second cello, which is more commonly seen in a quintet, so that all five string sections of the orchestra are represented.

Familiar film scores from "Titanic" and "The Godfather" will be performed alongside the well-known works of the Japanese pianist and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

On October 3 and 5, two concerts will feature music from anime films, such as tunes composed by Joe Hisaishi for anime director Hayao Miyazaki.

A jam-packed holiday schedule for Shanghai Concert Hall
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Shanghai Concert Hall
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     