Live Gypsy-Flamenco music at the Lincoln Center

The Roman Band will hold a jazz concert "Moon In Gypsy-Flamenco Night," at the Lincoln Center on September 27 and 28 night, bringing the authentic sounds of Roma-gypsy music.

The Roman Band was founded in 2017. Born in Aksu, the band's leader Kaysar is a talented guitarist and singer who has loved music since he was a child, and began learning classical guitar at the age of 12.

He has been studying music for many years, covering Latin, Flamenco and ethnic music. He also integrates Western popular electronic music and traditional music into his work.

In 2016, his album "On the Silk Road" was released, and the song "Come on" was listed in the top 40 of the China Original Musician Competition that year.

Date: Sep 27 and Sep 28, 7:30 pm



Venue: Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai

Address: 4/F,139 Nanjing Rd E.,near Jiangxi Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京东路139号4楼,近江西中路

Admission: 168-988 yuan

Single ticket: 168 yuan

Pair of tickets: 388 yuan

Pair of tickets with meal: 788

Four-person ticket with a bottle of wine: 918





