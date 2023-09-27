﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Live Gypsy-Flamenco music at the Lincoln Center

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
The Roman Band will hold a jazz concert "Moon In Gypsy-Flamenco Night," at the Lincoln Center on September 27 and 28 night, bringing the authentic sounds of Roma-gypsy music.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0

The Roman Band will hold a jazz concert, "Moon In Gypsy-Flamenco Night," at the Lincoln Center on September 27 and 28 night.

The Roman Band was founded in 2017. Born in Aksu, the band's leader Kaysar is a talented guitarist and singer who has loved music since he was a child, and began learning classical guitar at the age of 12.

He has been studying music for many years, covering Latin, Flamenco and ethnic music. He also integrates Western popular electronic music and traditional music into his work.

In 2016, his album "On the Silk Road" was released, and the song "Come on" was listed in the top 40 of the China Original Musician Competition that year.

Date: Sep 27 and Sep 28, 7:30 pm

Venue: Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai

Address: 4/F,139 Nanjing Rd E.,near Jiangxi Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京东路139号4楼,近江西中路

Admission: 168-988 yuan

Single ticket: 168 yuan

Pair of tickets: 388 yuan

Pair of tickets with meal: 788

Four-person ticket with a bottle of wine: 918



Live Gypsy-Flamenco music at the Lincoln Center
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     