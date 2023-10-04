﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Shakespeare in the Park' ignites enthusiasm for theater

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0
"Shakespeare in the Park" will stage the bard's classic theater this year in the garden of No. 1 Waitanyuan, fusing Shakespeare's plays with Chinese theater elements.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0
'Shakespeare in the Park' ignites enthusiasm for theater

The Show Life cultural brand is famous for staging Shakespeare's classic plays at local parks.

"Shakespeare in the Park," a Show Life cultural brand that stages William Shakespeare's classic theater at local parks, has gained popularity among residents and tourists during the National Day holiday.

This year, in the garden of No. 1 Waitanyuan, literally "the origin of the Bund," well-known plays by Shakespeare are being presented with artistic Chinese theater elements.

On October 3, Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun performed the one-man show "I, Hamlet," a Chinese adaptation of "Hamlet."

Zhang plays multiple roles in the play and vividly portrays Hamlet's inner struggles, using the gentle and sentimental expressions of Kunqu Opera.

The collision and fusion of Chinese and Western theater brings new interpretations to time-honored philosophical issues such as "To be or not to be." The innovative play has also been staged in London and New York, winning praise from overseas audiences.

'Shakespeare in the Park' ignites enthusiasm for theater

In the garden of No. 1 Waitanyuan, literally "the origin of the Bund," well-known plays by William Shakespeare are presented with artistic Chinese theater elements.

'Shakespeare in the Park' ignites enthusiasm for theater

Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Jun performs the one-man show "I, Hamlet", a Chinese adaptation of "Hamlet."

Different from performances in theaters, many viewers said that "Shakespeare in the Park" helped make the story of "Hamlet" more captivating and touching, when it was set to natural scenery on the lawn.

"The fluorescent sticks in our hands sometimes became 'ghostly flames' or 'sharp blades,' constantly changing as the plot progressed," said local teacher Evn Yang. "The interactive performance design allows the audience to integrate into the play."

From October 4 to 6, the National Center for the Performing Arts will collaborate with the Royal Shakespeare Company to present "A Midsummer Night's Dream," one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies.

The light-hearted play about love will immerse viewers in dreamy outdoor scenes and the evening skyline as part of the performance.

The event, hosted by the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group, aims to spread the charm of theater and nature to more people in the city.

In addition to interactive outdoor performances, visitors are also offered markets showcasing diverse creative cultural items and interesting art programs at the park.

'Shakespeare in the Park' ignites enthusiasm for theater

The outdoor theater performances attract many residents and tourists in the city.

'Shakespeare in the Park' ignites enthusiasm for theater

Scan this QR code to buy tickets to the performances.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Huangpu
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     