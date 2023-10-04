'Shakespeare in the Park' ignites enthusiasm for theater

"Shakespeare in the Park" will stage the bard's classic theater this year in the garden of No. 1 Waitanyuan, fusing Shakespeare's plays with Chinese theater elements.

"Shakespeare in the Park," a Show Life cultural brand that stages William Shakespeare's classic theater at local parks, has gained popularity among residents and tourists during the National Day holiday.

This year, in the garden of No. 1 Waitanyuan, literally "the origin of the Bund," well-known plays by Shakespeare are being presented with artistic Chinese theater elements.

On October 3, Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun performed the one-man show "I, Hamlet," a Chinese adaptation of "Hamlet."

Zhang plays multiple roles in the play and vividly portrays Hamlet's inner struggles, using the gentle and sentimental expressions of Kunqu Opera.

The collision and fusion of Chinese and Western theater brings new interpretations to time-honored philosophical issues such as "To be or not to be." The innovative play has also been staged in London and New York, winning praise from overseas audiences.

Different from performances in theaters, many viewers said that "Shakespeare in the Park" helped make the story of "Hamlet" more captivating and touching, when it was set to natural scenery on the lawn.

"The fluorescent sticks in our hands sometimes became 'ghostly flames' or 'sharp blades,' constantly changing as the plot progressed," said local teacher Evn Yang. "The interactive performance design allows the audience to integrate into the play."

From October 4 to 6, the National Center for the Performing Arts will collaborate with the Royal Shakespeare Company to present "A Midsummer Night's Dream," one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies.

The light-hearted play about love will immerse viewers in dreamy outdoor scenes and the evening skyline as part of the performance.

The event, hosted by the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group, aims to spread the charm of theater and nature to more people in the city.

In addition to interactive outdoor performances, visitors are also offered markets showcasing diverse creative cultural items and interesting art programs at the park.