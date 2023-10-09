Shanghai musical "Myth of Love" incorporates city elements on stage

"Myth of Love," a musical adapted from the movie of the same name, was showcased in Shanghai from October 5 to 8. Compared to the movie, what makes this musical special?

"Myth of Love," a musical adapted from the movie of the same name, was showcased in Shanghai from October 5 to 8. The show, which focuses on stories from Shanghai, creatively incorporated Shanghai elements into dances and songs and represented buildings on Anfu Road as part of the stage design. Compared to the movie, what makes this musical special? Let's hear from the crew!

