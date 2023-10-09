﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center unveils 2024 performance season

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center released its 2024 performance season on Sunday, with 45 productions expected this season.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center released its 2024 performance season on Sunday, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming year's theatrical productions.

With the theme "Hole to Another Universe," the center aims to convey how theatrical art can encompass boundless worlds on its stage.

The new season highlights eight productions, including "Miss Julie," a classic stage drama by famous Swedish dramatist August Strindberg, "The Welkin," a courtroom drama by British playwright Lucy Kirkwood, "The Father," an adaptation from Florian Zeller's film of the same name, and the "Cost of Living," winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Forty-five productions are expected to be staged at the center in 2024.

Ti Gong

With the theme "Hole to Another Universe," the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center aims to convey how theatrical art can encompass boundless worlds on its stage.

In addition to offering theatergoers opportunities to enjoy performances, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center has been creating the nation's first open theater. The public spaces on the first, second, third, and sixth floors are open to the public. It aims to welcome more visitors throughout the day, even when there are no performances scheduled.

The center officially launched its mini-program on WeChat earlier this year, providing a comprehensive ticketing system that makes it more convenient for audiences to purchase tickets.

Source: SHINE
Special Reports
