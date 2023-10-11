﻿
Renowned violinist Vadim Repin returns to China with musical extravaganza

Virtuoso violinist Vadim Repin is set to enchant music enthusiasts in Beijing with captivating violin recitals at the National Centre for the Performing Arts on October 12 and 13.
Virtuoso violinist Vadim Repin is set to enchant music enthusiasts in Beijing with captivating violin recitals at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on October 12 and 13.

In 2008, Repin graced the NCPA New Year's Concert in celebration of the opening of the NCPA, together with famed conductor Seiji Ozawa.

Repin returned to the NCPA in 2018, when he took audiences on a compelling journey into his masterful world of performance and artistry.

This time, Repin and pianist Svetlana Smolina will deliver a performance of sonatas for violin and piano by maestros such as Claude Debussy and Edvard Grieg, promising audiences an unforgettable experience of classical compositions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
