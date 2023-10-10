Shanghai to host retrospective exhibition of Ernst Lubitsch films

The Shanghai Art Film Federation will stage a retrospective exhibition of German film master Ernst Lubitsch from October 14 to 29 at the Grand Cinema.

The film director and actor is best known for comedies and romantic comedies. Before moving to the United States in 1922, he made more than 40 German silents.

The filmmaker's unique style and cinematic trademarks are depicted with "The Lubitsch Touch," a phrase that has long been used to describe and memorize the sophisticated wit, subtle humor and elegance in his movies.

Early in 1947, Lubitsch received an honorary Academy Award to recognize his contribution cinema. Later that year, the director died from a heart attack.

His early silent films were screened in Shanghai during the 1920s and 1940s. "The Lubitsch Touch" that is featured in all his movies also influenced many Chinese film directors such as Sang Hu.

The retrospective exhibition has received strong support from the Shanghai International Culture Association. Eight movies of the film master will be screened.

Among the movies are "Carmen," "Madame DuBarry," "Sumurun," "Trouble in Paradise," "Design for Living," "Angel," "The Shop Around the Corner" and "Heaven Can Wait."

"Carmen," a film adaptation of Bizet's masterpiece, is one of Lubitsch's best silents. It tells a tragic story of Don Jose, a Spanish cavalryman, who falls in love with a gypsy girl, Carmen.

Set in Paris in the late 18th century, silent film "Madame DuBarry" centers on Madame DuBarry, the mistress of Louis XV of France, and her loves in the time of the French revolution.

"Sumurun" is also a silent film and it revolves around a slave girl who falls in love with a cloth merchant and the ambition of a traveling dancer.

The classic sound film "Trouble in Paradise" is about the efforts of a gentleman thief and a lady pickpocket who team up to con a beautiful perfume company owner, while comedy film "Design for Living" focuses on the weird and amusing relationships among a trio of Americans in Paris.

"Angel," starring Marlene Dietrich, is about a neglected wife at the center of a love triangle. In "The Shop Around the Corner," two employees at a gift shop don't realize that they are falling in love through the post as each other's anonymous pen pal.

"Heaven Can Wait," Lubitsch's first color film, portrays a man who tries to prove his eligibility to enter the Underworld after death. A lot of stories are narrated from his childhood to the end of life.

Screening info:

Date: October 14 - 29



Tel: 6327-4260

Venue: Grand Cinema

Address: 216 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路216号

How to purchase tickets:

1. In addition to buying tickets at the Grand Cinema, Maoyan and Taopiaopiao are available for online ticket purchases.

2. Download Maoyan Pro app and click "me." Go to "settings" and then select "English version."