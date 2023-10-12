It's time again to raise the glasses for the real Munich Oktoberfest experience in Shanghai!

It will be held by local community German Events from Oct 12 to 14, and Oct 26 to 28 at 899 Dongfang Road in the Pudong New Area.

With six million guests a year, the Oktoberfest in Germany's Munich is the largest public festival in the world, where people can enjoy delicious food, Munich beer while celebrating Bavarian tradition with the locals.

German Events, which is managed by a group of German and Chinese enthusiasts to introduce German culture to China, has organized Oktoberfest events since 2018.

This year it will host the festival with media & event agency City Moments in a huge Bavarian-style tent with 1-liter beer-glasses and authentic Bavarian food as usual.

If one needs vegetarian options, he or she should book in advance.

Each table booking includes free flow beer – Paulaner beer imported from Munich – and soft drinks, along with a 3-course Bavarian dinner served by German restaurant Zeitgeist.

They also offer various drinks such as wine, prosecco, schnapps, gin and tonic for sale during the event.

Meanwhile, this year they specially cooperate with the German Chamber to hold the official AHK night on October 26.

Date: Oct 12 -14 & Oct 26 - 28

Address: 899 Dongfang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区东方路899号

Admission: 550 yuan single ticket (regular table)

*There are also options for half (4-people) and whole table (8-people)





