Internationally acclaimed musicians join Shanghai Concert Hall for eight concerts

The Shanghai Concert Hall has organized eight concerts featuring internationally acclaimed musicians, playing a range of classical compositions both old and new.

Shanghai Concert Hall has prepared eight concerts during the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, which runs into mid-November.

Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu and Uzbek pianist Behzod Abduraimov performed to standing ovations in at the historic venue last week, with another six musicians and music troupes lined up for the next three weeks.

Ti Gong

On Thursday, Shanghai-born erhu master Jiang Jianhua will bring her home audience both newly arranged traditional music and world music where East meets West, including music from the soundtrack for Bernardo Bertolucci's famous film "The Last Emperor."

In 1987, Jiang was invited to work with Ryuichi Sakamoto to record the soundtrack.

On Friday, the Canadian orchestra Ensemble Caprice, most famed for its performance of baroque music, will present a concert of classic sounds under the baton of its founder and conductor Matthias Maute. They are currently on a China tour.

Maute, who led a successful career as a recorder and baroque flute soloist, founded Ensemble Caprice three decades ago, and has since performed all over the world.

Over the weekend, French harpist Xavier de Maistre returns to Shanghai, where he had previously held concerts.

On November 3, Japanese violinist Akiko Suwanai will perform "Complete Violin Sonatas by Brahms" for her first concert in Shanghai. The violinist was the youngest winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1990, aged 18. She was also awarded second prize in the Paganini Competition in 1988 and the Queen Elisabeth competition in 1989.

On November 9, the music ensemble Sirba Octet is presenting a dynamic concert with dance music. The music troupe, consisting of musicians from the Orchestre de Paris, the Orchestre National de France and the Orchestre de l'Opera de Paris, was founded in 2003 by violinist Richard Schmoucler, who hoped to form an ensemble that combines conventional classical music with traditional eastern European folk.

On November 18, the Austrian chamber orchestra Camerata Salzburg will perform Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Mozart, featuring Berlin-based cellist Trey Lee.