Watch the world's best wave the magic wand

At the international magic festival, 15 magicians from eight nations will cast their spells on Shanghai audiences.

The international magicians are inviting Shanghai audiences into their enchanted worlds, where imagination and ingenuity create magnificent stage illusions.

The Shanghai International Magic Festival, which is back after a four-year absence, will have acts by 15 magicians from eight countries. They will deliver the latest, trendy and unique performances.

Veterans and up-and-coming magicians will perform at the World Spectacular Stage Magic Gala Show at Shanghai Center Theater.

Charlie Frye, an American magician, has been in the industry for 40 years. He started off as a clown who performed with his father and grandfather.

At the circus, he met his future wife, a ballet dancer. Frye is known for combining magic with acrobatics and acts of comedy. The couple conjures up a sad scenario with humor.

Eden Choi, a South Korean magician, is an Internet celebrity with over 1.2 million TikTok followers. The act that he has brought to Shanghai consists of card and ball manipulation, utilizing original techniques and intense musical coordination.

The Chinese illusionist Zhu Mingzhu will perform "Paper Plane," which is inspired by the desire to fly.

The World Spectacular Close-up Magic Gala Show will provide a more intimate experience at the Chang Jiang Theater.

International lineup includes American magician Shoot Ogawa and Spanish illusionists Dani DaOrtiz and Inaki Zabaletta. Zabaletta, famous for his "humorous magic," has learned some Chinese to interact with the Shanghai audience.

As part of the ongoing China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the Shanghai International Magic Festival will also stage a few voluntary performances at the Putuo District Children's Library and the Shanghai Urban Lawn Music Plaza in the Huangpu District.

Performance info



• World Spectacular Stage Magic Gala Show

Dates: October 27-28

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Center Theater 上海商城剧院

Address: 1376 Nanjing Road W. 南京西路1376号

• World Spectacular Close-up Magic Gala Show

Dates: October 27-28

Tickets: 80-480 yuan

Venue: Chang Jiang Theater 长江剧场

Address: 35 Huanghe Road 黄河路35号