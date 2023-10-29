Enjoy jazz at Lincoln Center this autumn

Jazz legend Eddie Daniels performed to standing ovations for two nights at Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai over the weekend.

Today, the 83-year-old virtuoso clarinet player with six Grammy nominations will conclude his Shanghai show with a master class in the afternoon and a concert in the evening.

The jazz center, a 10-minute-walk from the Bund, is heading for a jazz-filled autumn in Shanghai.

Next week, the jazz club presents a Halloween party featuring three rock bands and DJ BO.

The Psyders, formed in 2013 Shanghai, is known for playing 1960s retro surf music. The band released their first EP in 2014, and is working on a new album now.

The Hangzhou Wooshoo Boys is a new band formed last autumn, with a style influenced by 1960s and Japanese garage rock.

Shanghai-based punks Round Eye has performed in festivals around the world, and their latest album is titled "Culture Shock Treatment."

On November 4, the Slovenian piano percussion duo Harmelogic will be in town for two concerts "Balkan Jazz Project," featuring Bulgarian kaval player Zhivko Vasilev.

Harmelogic, with Slovenian percussionist and composer Damir Mazrek and Slovenian pianist Kris Korat, presents an exciting mad logical mixture of authentic rhythmic, harmony and melodic themes.

Their music is heavily inspired by Balkan, Mediterranean and African cultures, with a fresh modern music influence of elements of jazz, blues Latin and hip hop.

On November 7, New Zealand singer and songwriter Julius Black is back to perform at his birth place, where he lived until age 13.

The Jazz club will also have two themed concerts in November, "Harry Potter Jazz Magic Concert" on November 11, and "Anime Hits Meet JALCSH Big Band" on November 12.

The Dave Weckl & Tom Kennedy Project will be in Shanghai on November 28 and 29, each with two concerts starting at 7pm and 9pm.

One of fusion's most acclaimed drummers, the 63-year-old legend started out on the New York fusion scene in the 1980s, appeared often with the GRP All-star Bigband, and was inducted into the Modern Drummer hall of fame in 2000.

The concerts have Tom Kennedy on bass, Stu Mindeman on piano and Eric Marienthal saxophone.

Performance info:

Venue: Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai



Address: 4/F, 139 Nanjing Rd E.

南京东路139号4楼