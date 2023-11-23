Shanghai welcomes iconic Broadway production "The Sound of Music"

The musical premiers at the Qiantan 31 Performing Arts Center in Pudong and will run until December 10 before a 30-week tour across China.

The Broadway musical "The Sound of Music" returned to Shanghai on November 22, premiering at the Qiantan 31 Performing Arts Center in Pudong. This marks the first English-language performance at this theater.

"We are extremely proud to produce this beautiful production and to share it with the Chinese audiences in Shanghai, followed by a 30-week tour across China," said Simone Genatt, chairperson of the Broadway Asia and Broadway International Group.

Renowned globally as a beloved theatrical masterpiece, "The Sound of Music" debuted on Broadway in 1959, captivating audiences with its timeless story set against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria. Composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, the musical narrates the inspiring tale of Maria, a young postulant, whose unbridled enthusiasm and love breathe life into the von Trapp family. Based on the real-life von Trapp family's story, the musical is celebrated for its memorable tunes and poignant portrayal of love, resilience, and the enduring power of music amid historical upheaval.

The story emphasizes how relationships can profoundly change individuals, breaking down barriers of rigidity and fostering personal growth and emotional healing. Through music, empathy, and understanding, the characters embark on a journey of self-discovery, unity, and resilience in the face of adversity.

"I think there is something magical and universal about the idea of somebody coming into somebody's life and changing it for the better", said Julia Salatti, starring as Liesl von Trapp, during the press conference.

SHINE

SHINE

The music itself has become part of global cultural heritage. Songs like "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and the iconic "The Sound of Music" have become anthems of joy and optimism, transcending language barriers and becoming cherished tunes worldwide.

The musical will be running from November 22 to December 10 at the Bank of Communications Qiantan 31 Performing Arts Center, which is located at No. 777 Gaoqing Road W. in Pudong.

