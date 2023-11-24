﻿
Film based on story of Chinese exemplary teacher released

A film based on the true story of Zhang Guimei, an exemplary educator in southwest China's Yunnan Province, was released nationwide on Friday.
Ti Gong

A poster of the film "Beyond the Clouds."

A film based on the true story of Zhang Guimei, an exemplary educator in southwest China's Yunnan Province, was released nationwide on Friday.

Zhang, a member of the Communist Party of China, was awarded the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, in 2021 for her contributions.

The film, "Beyond the Clouds," shines the spotlight on Zhang, who is the principal of a girls school in Yunnan's mountainous areas, and her dedication to helping rural girls improve their lives and chase their dreams through education and knowledge.

During the preparatory stage of filming, the production team traveled to Yunnan and conducted a series of interviews accompanied by Zhang herself. In addition to famous actors and actresses, the film's cast also includes some of local students in Yunnan.

Source: Xinhua
