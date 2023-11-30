New releases to keep China's box office busy

With 57 films due to be released between the Christmas and New Year holidays, China's box office will be kept busy.

China's 2023 box office revenues exceeded 50 billion yuan (US$7.02 billion) as of mid-November, demonstrating the film industry's strong rebound and growth.

China's top 10 grossing films this year are all homegrown productions, including suspense comedy "Full River Red," sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth 2," and anti-fraud thriller "No More Bets." Each of the 10 films grossed above 1 billion yuan at the box office.

The sequel to "The Wandering Earth" grossed over 100 million yuan overseas after its release in 42 countries and regions. Thai and Malaysian moviegoers took in the youthful films "One and Only" and "No More Bets."

There are 57 movies set for release during the coming Christmas and New Year seasons. They include action, suspense, comedy, and romance films, as well as films with different styles of cinematography.

Industry sources expect the Chinese film business to hit new heights. Below is a list of the most anticipated December films.

"So Long for Love"

Release date: December 1

The heartwarming film, written and directed by Wang Xiaolie, follows the development of a teenage girl and her emotional attachment to a dog she adopts.

Kele, the puppy, offers joy and happiness to the family, which has recently lost a dear one – the girl's father. Finally, the girl understands her mother, and both of them overcome their pain and move on.

"Trending Topic"

Release date: December 1

The film probes the societal implications of online public opinion. It revolves around a self-publishing media editor who is skilled at producing web traffic and trendy topics. However, a story leads to the suicide of a female student and a chain of events.



Director Xin Yukun, known for films such as "Deep in the Heart" and "Wrath of Silence," hopes the film will inspire people to be rational, cautious and contemplative about issues on the Internet because the facts they grasp may not be the truth. The producer, iQiyi, is working with GSC Movies and Clover Films to distribute the film in Malaysia and Singapore.

"The Invisible Guest"

Release date: December 8

Chen Zhuo's film is a Chinese version of the 2017 Spanish film of the same name. A woman is accused of murder after her partner is found dead in a locked chamber. After the police chief approaches the affluent woman for cash, it turns out she has a longstanding relationship with a politician. In addition, the film will be released in Malaysia and Singapore.

"Bursting Point"

Release date: December 8

Dante Lam and Tong Wai-hon's action-packed crime drama revolves around a chief inspector in the anti-narcotics unit who stays true to his beliefs as a police officer. He goes to great lengths to combat narcotics and book drug traffickers.

Additionally, the production team filmed in Hong Kong and Malaysia. It is also the directorial debut of young filmmaker Tong Wai-hon. Director Lam, whose credits include "Operation Mekong" and "The Battle at Lake Changjin," is also the film's scriptwriter and producer.

"Wonka"

Release date: December 8

Paul King's comedy focuses on Willy Wonka from the children's novel and film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The film, a prequel to Roald Dahl's story, stars Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Colman and reveals how the inventor, magician, and chocolate maker in the world becomes the adored Wonka we know today. There will also be an IMAX version.

"Migration"

Release date: December 8

Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy direct the animated film, which follows a family of four ducks as they embark on a holiday to the South and uncover and embrace the unknown.

Their trip starts in New York and ends in tropical Jamaica. This experience allows the ducks to widen their horizons, make new friends, accomplish more than they could have anticipated, and better understand each other.

"Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine"

Release date: December 16

The animated film is the 26th installment in the Detective Conan series and the fourth to feature the Black Organization. The film achieved box office success when it released in Japan earlier this year.

The film depicts a tense multi-party battle between detectives, the FBI, police, and shadowy groups. The Black Organization kidnaps a female engineer on the submarine in search of critical data on her USB drive. The sealed past is about to be revealed at sea.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Release date: December 20

James Wan's visually stunning film, starring Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck, is a sequel to the 2018 box office success "Aquaman." It also has an IMAX version. In the sequel, Aquaman faces vengeance from Black Manta, who is more formidable than ever. To defeat him, Aquaman goes to his imprisoned brother Orm, the previous King of Atlantis, to form an unexpected alliance to safeguard their nation and save the Earth.







How to buy tickets:

1. Tickets can be purchased online on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan apps.

2. Download Maoyan Pro app and click "me." Go to "settings" and then select "English version."