Feature / Entertainment

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0
Fire, water, wood, metal and earth are the five fundamental elements of "Wuxing" to explain the universe, according to ancient Chinese philosophy.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

Michael Ormiston performs.

Fire, water, wood, metal and earth are the five fundamental elements of "Wuxing" to explain things and phenomena in the universe, according to ancient Chinese philosophy.

And today the philosophy has also inspired an innovative performance with joint efforts from both Chinese and foreign artists to newly interpret the world and the interactions of cultures.

The performance titled "Wuxing-Five Elements" made its Chinese debut on Friday evening at the Great Theater of China as an eye-catching program of an ongoing theater festival.

According to percussionist, composer and art director Wang Beibei, when she premiered this creative theater production in London during the 2023 Chinese lunar new year, audiences were appreciative.

Wang said that all the artists in the show, including He Songyuan, Chen Yuxiao, Charlie Cawood, Mike Skelton, Kate Shortt, Francesco Cucchi and Michael Ormiston have been her good friends for a long time. They usually have Chinese hot pot together at home.

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

Performers He Songyuan (left) and Chen Yuxiao.

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

Charlie Cawood

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

Kate Shortt

When she saw her friends throwing all kinds of food into the hot pot, it occurred to Wang that why not of present a show in a fusion style.

Both Chinese and Western instruments and diverse arts of Peking Opera, rap, drama and dance are featured in the show to demonstrate the artists' own understandings of Chinese culture.

On the stage, fire, water, wood, metal, and earth are transformed into a striking sound, combining Chinese folk music and opera, Buddhist music, electronic music, Western classical music, multimedia installation art, and improvisation art.

Wuxing is known as an important concept in Chinese philosophy, and it informs knowledge of cosmology, medicine and martial arts, amongst many other cultural practices.

"The show has made me more aware of how beautiful and brilliant Chinese culture is," said Wang. "I need to learn and explore more traditional arts in the country and share them with audiences worldwide."

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

The show's art director Wang Beibei.

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

Francesco Cucchi

Innovative performance showcases ancient philosophy

Mike Skelton

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     