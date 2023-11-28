Feature / Entertainment

Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:19 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
A festival of short videos made by children on the theme of "My Favorite Chinese Treasures" was held at the Shanghai Children's Library.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:19 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture

An awards ceremony for "My Favorite Chinese Treasures" was held on Sunday at the Shanghai Children's Library.

Exceptional short videos on the theme of "My Favorite Chinese Treasures" by children from all over the world were screened during the fourth season of "My Favorite Shanghai."

Almost 100 local and foreign families attended the event at the Shanghai Children's Library.

Since summer, organizers have collected over 2,000 entries of short videos from all over the world that convey traditional Chinese culture with contemporary value and significance.

These videos study Chinese civilization and present the story of "Chinese treasures" to the world through the eyes of children.

Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture

Nearly 100 local and foreign families attended the event.

Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture

Maya Wagener (left) and her brother Anton Wagener received an award for their short video "Teaching Kung Fu in Germany."

Three works received the Special Jury Prize for their moving depictions of generations of people's determination to preserve and pass down traditional culture and arts.

There are beautiful anecdotes about a sachet-making family, an emotional link between an age-old Yueju Opera fan and her little apprentice, and a local school that works hard to pass down an intangible cultural heritage program known as "beating flower sticks."

SMG International's different platforms are now broadcasting over 400 videos to an international audience. Ten videos from Belgium, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Italy, and Macau received the Best Contribution from Overseas and China's Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan awards.

Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture

The event is popular among many foreigners.



Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture
Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     