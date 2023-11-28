Short videos made by children capture the charm of traditional Chinese culture

A festival of short videos made by children on the theme of "My Favorite Chinese Treasures" was held at the Shanghai Children's Library.

Exceptional short videos on the theme of "My Favorite Chinese Treasures" by children from all over the world were screened during the fourth season of "My Favorite Shanghai."

Almost 100 local and foreign families attended the event at the Shanghai Children's Library.



Since summer, organizers have collected over 2,000 entries of short videos from all over the world that convey traditional Chinese culture with contemporary value and significance.

These videos study Chinese civilization and present the story of "Chinese treasures" to the world through the eyes of children.

Three works received the Special Jury Prize for their moving depictions of generations of people's determination to preserve and pass down traditional culture and arts.

There are beautiful anecdotes about a sachet-making family, an emotional link between an age-old Yueju Opera fan and her little apprentice, and a local school that works hard to pass down an intangible cultural heritage program known as "beating flower sticks."

SMG International's different platforms are now broadcasting over 400 videos to an international audience. Ten videos from Belgium, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Italy, and Macau received the Best Contribution from Overseas and China's Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan awards.