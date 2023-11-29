Feature / Entertainment

Canadian composer-pianist launches China tour in Shanghai

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
Famed Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt, the man behind "Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem"' will start his seven-city China tour in Shanghai on Friday.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0

Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will start his seven-city China tour in Shanghai, staging a concert at the Shanghai Poly City Theater on Friday.

This series of concerts is a continuation of Barakatt's "Néoréalité World Tour," which has already graced several major European cities and made its US debut at New York's iconic Carnegie Hall in March.

Canadian composer-pianist launches China tour in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Steve Barakatt will kick off his seven-city China tour in Shanghai.

"I am excited to present a national tour in China, a country renowned for its rich cultural heritage and profound appreciation of music," Barakatt said. "Each city on this tour holds its own unique story, and I eagerly anticipate sharing my compositions with the vibrant audiences across China."

The concert offers a musical journey through the pianist's most acclaimed compositions, including some from his latest album, a best-of from earlier releases, and some of his best-known anthems such as the UNICEF anthem which premiered from the International Space Station in 2009.

Canadian composer-pianist launches China tour in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Steve Barakatt is the man behind 'Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem.'

As a concert pianist, Barakatt has played on five continents with more than 500 performances. As a creative director, he has collaborated with top artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects.

He was recently named a Knight of Ordre National du Québec by the Québec Premier in Canada.

After the Shanghai concert, Barakatt will visit the cities of Chongqing, Chengdu, Hefei, Jinan, Tianjin, and Beijing in December.

Performance info:

Date: December 1, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-180 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Poly City Theater 上海保利城市剧院

Address: 4889 Dushi Road, Minhang District

闵行区都市路4889号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     