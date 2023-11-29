Canadian composer-pianist launches China tour in Shanghai

Famed Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt, the man behind "Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem"' will start his seven-city China tour in Shanghai on Friday.

This series of concerts is a continuation of Barakatt's "Néoréalité World Tour," which has already graced several major European cities and made its US debut at New York's iconic Carnegie Hall in March.

Ti Gong

"I am excited to present a national tour in China, a country renowned for its rich cultural heritage and profound appreciation of music," Barakatt said. "Each city on this tour holds its own unique story, and I eagerly anticipate sharing my compositions with the vibrant audiences across China."

The concert offers a musical journey through the pianist's most acclaimed compositions, including some from his latest album, a best-of from earlier releases, and some of his best-known anthems such as the UNICEF anthem which premiered from the International Space Station in 2009.

Ti Gong

As a concert pianist, Barakatt has played on five continents with more than 500 performances. As a creative director, he has collaborated with top artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects.

He was recently named a Knight of Ordre National du Québec by the Québec Premier in Canada.

After the Shanghai concert, Barakatt will visit the cities of Chongqing, Chengdu, Hefei, Jinan, Tianjin, and Beijing in December.

Performance info:

Date: December 1, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-180 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Poly City Theater 上海保利城市剧院

Address: 4889 Dushi Road, Minhang District

闵行区都市路4889号