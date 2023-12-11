Dramatic Arts Center's first Shanghai-dialect production to debut this month

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's first Shanghai-dialect production "Everlasting Regret" is debuting on Christmas eve. Adapted from Shanghai writer Wang Anyi's best-known 1996 novel "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow," the drama traces the life story and romantic encounters of a Shanghainese girl Wang Qiyao from the 1940s to the 1980s.

Author Wang's "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow" has been considered one of the best portraits of a changing Shanghai and its complicated contemporary history spanning roughly four decades of the 20th century.

The novel helped Wang to win the prestigious Mao Dun Literary Prize in 2000, and earned her the reputation as the successor of Eileen Chang, as both of their writings are about civil lives in Shanghai.

Tickets for this Shanghai-dialect version of "Everlasting Regret" are almost sold out, and the Arts Center decided to add two more performances to meet the demand.

"Though the play already has several mandarin versions, it has never been performed in Shanghai dialect," said director Zhou Xiaoqian. "This is also Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's first Shanghai-dialect production, making the project even more meaningful."

According to Zhou, all actors and actresses in the play are Shanghainese. However, it didn't make the rehearsal process any easier.

"A lot of young Shanghainese don't always speak dialect in daily life, or mix-use it with Mandarin," Zhou said. "The old-style Shanghai dialect in the script becomes a challenge for most of them. Some even compared reciting Shanghai dialect to learning a foreign language."

She added: "Paying too much attention to the pronunciation could also affect the performing pace. Therefore, the whole process is more difficult than it looks like."

Shanghai Farce Troupe veteran actor Qian Cheng has been invited to be the language director of the play. The play also involves pingtan artist Gao Bowen as the narrator.

Actress Liu Xiaoliang plays the lead role of Wang Qiyao, the tragic heroine of the novel. The young beauty has been obsessed with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Her entry to the 1946 "Miss Shanghai" pageant marks the pinnacle of her life. Over the next four decades, she struggles to cling to that glorious moment, while carrying on secretive romances.

"The original novel was well written with so much detail," Zhou said. "The characters' emotions and thinkings are all showcased in their movements, and the actors just have to present them on the stage."

The performance provides subtitles for audience members who do not speak Shanghai dialect.

Performance info:



Dates: December 23-January 7, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号