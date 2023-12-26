Romance film captures tremendous changes of Chinese city

Chinese-British author Hong Ying talked with film buffs about the shooting of her directorial debut 'Moonlight Warrior' on Sunday after a screening at Wujiaochang Wanda Cinema.

Famous Chinese-British author Hong Ying talked with local film buffs about the shooting of her film directorial debut "Moonlight Warrior" on Sunday after the film's showing at Wujiaochang Wanda Cinema.

Based on Hong's novel of the same name, the film is a poetic and romantic tale of a teenage boy's long-time fascination and protection of a nurse, the most memorable woman in his life. It started its national release on December 15.

From the perspective of the boy, the film is also an epic story about the broken love, dreams, and fate of the women around him and the tremendous changes in Chongqing from 1976 to 1996.

It is not only about the growth of a boy, but also about the imprint of that era on ordinary Chinese families.

The director's delicate and emotional narration of a heartwarming story of mutual protection and support in difficult times touched the audience.

"I grew up in Chongqing, so it is the starting point of my memory and imagination," said director Hong. "In this film I have drawn on that memory and recalled the people and places that live in my heart."

The film was awarded the Best Screenplay in a Feature at the 2023 Next Generation Indie Film Awards. It was also selected to show at the 2023 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festivals.

Hong said that it took them only 35 days to shoot the film at many familiar resorts in her hometown Chongqing. But the post-production took more than one year to complete her artistic expression of the tale.

"As a writer, directing the film is a crossover attempt for me," Hong added. "I want to capture an innocent era of simple and pure interpersonal relationships and warm neighborhoods. I hope to bring back the past era and emotions to today's audience."

Hong is best known for her literature, photography, and gourmet cooking in the English-speaking world. Her representative works include her autobiography "Daughter of the River," and her novel "K: The Art of Love," which won the Primo de Rome prize in 2005 in Italy.

Six major novels by the writer have been translated into more than 30 languages and published in Europe, the United States, Israel, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Many of Hong's works have also been adapted into films and TV series. Her novel "Death in Shanghai" was put on the big screen by director Lou Ye. The film titled "Saturday Fiction" and starring actress Gong Li was shortlisted in the main competition unit of the 76th Venice Film Festival in 2019.