Happy Valley welcomes Dragon Year early with lantern festival
The Shanghai Happy Valley in Songjiang District lit up over the weekend with cheers and snowflakes for the opening of a dragon-themed lantern festival.
With a creative blend of cyberpunk and mythological aesthetics, the dazzling exhibition features 100 sets of lanterns, including a 200-meter dragon lantern.
China will celebrate the Year of the Dragon in 2024.
The display also includes lantern landscapes with auspicious meanings.
There will also be Guochao (China chic) electronic music parties, dance shows, and float parades.
There will be fireworks on New Year's Eve.
If you go:
Date: through March 31
Opening hours: 9:30am-6pm (Monday-Thursday), 9:30am-8:30pm (Friday-Sunday)
Address: 888 Linhu Road, Songjiang District 松江区林湖路888号
Admission: 260 yuan per adult