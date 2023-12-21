Feature / Entertainment

Check out the world of Zootopia with Jared Bush

Li Fei
Li Fei
  14:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
Fiona asks the questions as the latest Shanghai theme park officially opens to the public with one of the men responsible saying he's enjoying one of the best days of his life.
Li Fei
Li Fei
  14:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The world's first Zootopia-themed land officially opened to the public at Shanghai Disney Resort this week. Has it brought the world of Zootopia to life? The person best qualified to answer that question is Jared Bush, director/writer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, and co-writer and co-director of Zootopia.

Check out the video with Fiona.

How does it feel to finally see this project come to fruition?

This is one of the best days of my life, to be honest. To see everything so huge, I mean, look at this, it's unbelievable. I'd say when I first got here (I was surprised when I) started walking in the park, seeing all the details. It took so many people working so hard, putting all their love into this land. So to be here myself is just incredible.

Which aspects do you think will be the most memorable for visitors and best bring the world of Zootopia to life?

Eating a popsicle here. I think it's gonna be a huge one. But I think Hot Pursuit, which is just this amazing ride where you get to go on an all new journey with Nick and Judy together. Maybe take out (of the daily life in) a dull weather on a whole new adventure is gonna be really fun for them.

If you could choose a character to be from Zootopia, who would it be and why?

I think I'd like to be Bogo because then everyone, you know, I'd be able to intimidate everybody. But I'd really have this secret sweetheart and dance to Gazelle.

Additionally, what do you think it would be like to live in this theme-park world?

I'd eat all the food for sure. I think I would hang out a lot in Tundratown. I like cold weather. So I think I'd hang out there with the polar bears, that seems like a really nice thing to do.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     