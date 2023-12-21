Check out the world of Zootopia with Jared Bush

Fiona asks the questions as the latest Shanghai theme park officially opens to the public with one of the men responsible saying he's enjoying one of the best days of his life.

The world's first Zootopia-themed land officially opened to the public at Shanghai Disney Resort this week. Has it brought the world of Zootopia to life? The person best qualified to answer that question is Jared Bush, director/writer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, and co-writer and co-director of Zootopia.

Check out the video with Fiona.

How does it feel to finally see this project come to fruition?

This is one of the best days of my life, to be honest. To see everything so huge, I mean, look at this, it's unbelievable. I'd say when I first got here (I was surprised when I) started walking in the park, seeing all the details. It took so many people working so hard, putting all their love into this land. So to be here myself is just incredible.

Which aspects do you think will be the most memorable for visitors and best bring the world of Zootopia to life?

Eating a popsicle here. I think it's gonna be a huge one. But I think Hot Pursuit, which is just this amazing ride where you get to go on an all new journey with Nick and Judy together. Maybe take out (of the daily life in) a dull weather on a whole new adventure is gonna be really fun for them.

If you could choose a character to be from Zootopia, who would it be and why?

I think I'd like to be Bogo because then everyone, you know, I'd be able to intimidate everybody. But I'd really have this secret sweetheart and dance to Gazelle.

Additionally, what do you think it would be like to live in this theme-park world?

I'd eat all the food for sure. I think I would hang out a lot in Tundratown. I like cold weather. So I think I'd hang out there with the polar bears, that seems like a really nice thing to do.