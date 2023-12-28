Feature / Entertainment

Welcome in the New Year at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center

The Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers will lead audiences to welcome the New Year at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center with a concert "Live in Love!"

The venue will also stage a drama and piano recital in January.

Starting at 10pm on Sunday, the concert features a "Jiaxuan Poems" suite and RCS's original compositions covering the themes of love, memory, and farewells.

"Jiaxuan Poems" is the fourth suite that the Rainbow Chamber Singers director and founder Jin Chengzhi has created for his troupe.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers perform.

Inspired by Xin Qiji, a Chinese poet, calligrapher, and general during the Southern Song dynasty (1127–1279), the suite restores the medieval Chinese language of the Song Dynasty, using four well-known poems to showcase Xin's personality and his life of ups and downs.

The concert will end with the title song "Live in Love!" Audiences will be invited to stand up and set their emotions free together with the Rainbow Chamber Singers to welcome the New Year in a festive atmosphere.

Established in 2010, the Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers began as a choral hobby group of students from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. It gradually evolved into a non-professional music ensemble deeply rooted in Shanghai, comprised of seasoned choral enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds nationwide. Currently, the ensemble boasts nearly 100 singers.

Ti Gong

The concert starts at 10pm.

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center's other recommended performances in January include a new drama production "Rickshaw Boy" and a piano recital by Krystian Zimerman.

"Rickshaw Boy" was adapted from writer Lao She's 1937 novel of the same name, centering on the life of a fictional Beijing rickshaw puller. Director Fang Xu's latest modern version of the drama features an all-male cast, playing to Shanghai audiences on January 12-13.

On January 19, Polish pianist Krystian Zimerman is giving a recital featuring works by Chopin and Debussy, as well as Szymanowski's "Variations on a Polish Folk Theme."

Ti Gong

Krystian Zimerman

Zimerman was born into a musical family in Zabrze, Southern Poland, in 1956. He received his first piano lessons at the age of five from his pianist father, and later studies at the Katowice Conservatory. In 1975, he won First Prize at the International Fryderyk Chopin Competition in Warsaw.

Following that career breakthrough, Zimerman began his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic, and has also performed with a handful of the world's leading orchestras and prominent conductors.

Zimerman is especially known for his performances of compositions by Mozart, Chopin, Brahms, and Beethoven. For him, music is "the art of organizing emotions in time."

Performance info

"Live in Love!" by Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers

Date: December 31, 10pm

Tickets: 180-1080 yuan

Rickshaw Boy

Date: January 12-13, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Piano Recital by Krystian Zimerman

Date: January 19, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-1680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
