Oriental Art Center's new season in perfect tune

Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Spring-Summer Performance season will present more than 50 stage productions in 77 performances through August, covering the varied genres of classical concerts, ballet, drama and traditional opera.

Classical music has been the Art Center's strong suit, and the line-up of the spring-summer season features two famed European-based orchestras.

The ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra will join with conductor Wayne Marshal for a concert to mark the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." The concert will also feature classic film scores by composer John Wiliams of the same period.

WDR Symphony Orchestra will perform the complete set of Brahms' symphonies under the baton of Cristian Macelaru on April 17.

Ti Gong

Other world-class musicians to appear on the stage of the Art Center for recitals include piano players Yulianna Avdeeva, Rudolf Buchbinder, Andrey Pisarev and Dutch brother duo Lucas Jussen and Arthur Jussen, as well as violin players Pinchas Zukerman and Anne-Sophie Mutter, trumpet player Chris Botti, and organ musician Olivier Latry.

The Münchner Knabenchor and The Boy Choir of the Glinka Choir College will meet Shanghai audiences in March and April, respectively.

Conductor Yu Long will lead the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert in May. Pianist Chen Sa is joining hands with China NCPA Orchestra for a concert featuring Bach's concertos in July.

Ti Gong

As for ballet, star dancers from Paris Opera House, including Dorothee Gilbert and Mathieu Ganio, will present a gala show entitled "Stars de Paris" on February 23-24. Bordeaux National Opera House's ballet troupe is bringing "La Sylphide" and "Don Quixote" (Act 3) to the Art Center in May.

The other major recommendation in the program list is Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tumina's "War and Peace," which is adapted from Leo Tolstoy's epic classic. It will be presented by Russia's Vakhtangov Theater in August.

Ti Gong

The Jasmin Vardimon Company from Britain is bringing with them a dance theater production "Pinocchio," which will be suitable for family audiences.

The Art Center's original drama production "Xiang Yan An," a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Shanghai, will debut in May.