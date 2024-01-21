Feature / Entertainment

Latest season of science program showcases teenagers' dreams and creativity

The eighth season of "Eureka," a weekly show focusing on inventions in science and technology by teenagers from around the globe, has gone to air.
In the new season, talented teenagers from home and abroad will exchange, compete and explore the possibilities of mankind's new homeland in the future.

The eighth season of "Eureka," a weekly show focusing on inventions in science and technology by teenagers from around the globe, went to air on News Channel and Knews on January 20.

A joint effort by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, Shanghai Education Commission and Shanghai Media Group, the show airs at 8:30pm every Saturday.

Since its debut in 2013, the show has featured a domestic and foreign teenage inventors to showcase their latest inventions.

In the new season, 16 groups of talented teenagers from countries including China, the United States, Denmark and Tunisia will exchange, compete and explore the possibilities of mankind's new homeland in the future.

Latest season of science program showcases teenagers' dreams and creativity

Teenagers work in groups to make new inventions.

Latest season of science program showcases teenagers' dreams and creativity

Teenagers are verifying the possibilities of mankind's interstellar migration through experiments.

The horizons and patterns of the show are expanded to the broader interstellar universe and future space time.

Their inventions will cover multiple cutting-edge disciplines such as medicine, artificial intelligence, physics, chemistry, mechanical engineering, materials science, and life sciences.

The young contestants will also have chance to become pioneer explorers of future. They will go to Qinghai Province to undertake scientific and technological inventions within a limited time to verify the various possibilities of mankind's interstellar migration.

Additionally, the new season also records the teenagers' determination, perseverance and optimism in the process of creation.

Latest season of science program showcases teenagers' dreams and creativity

A poster for the show

Source: SHINE
