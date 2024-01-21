Audiences can enjoy Yuju Opera resident shows

﻿
The curtain was raised on Yuju Opera master Li Shujian’s resident shows at the Yuyuan Garden Malls’ Beaufort Terrace on Sunday.
Yuju Opera master and inheritor Li Shujian (first from left in the back row) is the winner of the Wenhua Award and the Plum Blossom Award.

On the evenings through January 23, Yuju Opera performances of both classic plays and singing excerpts will be presented by Li and young artists.

The popular art is from Henan Province.

Every month, the immersive small theater at Beaufort Terrace will stage three performances of the regional theater art by the artist.

Li will also bring a new condensed version of the Yuju Opera classic “Cheng Ying Rescues the Orphan,” which creatively combines story narration with performers’ singing and acting.

With a history of more than 300 years, Yuju Opera is a popular art from China's central Henan Province.

The 62-year-old artist is the winner of the Wenhua Award and the Plum Blossom Award, and he is also an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage.

Li noted that Yuju Opera, as a mature theater, has many possibilities for innovation. But innovation should be based on inheritance, catering to the times and the changing taste of the audience.

In addition to Yuju Opera, Beaufort Terrace will also introduce other forms of traditional Chinese theater such as Peking Opera, Huju Opera, Huaiju Opera and Shanghai farce to art lovers and tourists from home and abroad.

Event info:

Date: through January 23, 7:15pm

Venue: Beaufort Terrace

Address: 4/F, 10 Wenchang Rd

文昌路10号4楼

Every month, the immersive small theater at Beaufort Terrace will stage three performances of Yuju Opera.

