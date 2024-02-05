Feature / Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as women rule music's top honors

Reuters
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
Pop superstar Taylor Swift set another music industry record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for Album of the Year for an unprecedented fourth time.
Reuters
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as women rule music's top honors
Reuters

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album of the Year for Midnights during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, on February 4, 2024.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift set another music industry record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for Album of the Year for an unprecedented fourth time in an honor roll dominated by women.

Swift, now in the middle of the world's highest-grossing concert tour, also announced she would release a new album in April.

The 34-year-old won album of the year for "Midnights," eclipsing music legends Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, who each claimed the prize three times.

On stage, Swift said she was thrilled by the honor and that she would keep writing and singing songs.

"It makes me so happy," she said. "All I want to do is keep doing this."

Earlier, Swift claimed the prize for best pop vocal performance and used the moment to announce that she will release "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19.

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years," Swift said as she disclosed the new album.

Female artists swept the major awards on Sunday.

Billie Eilish claimed song of the year for "What Was I Made For?," a ballad written for the "Barbie" movie soundtrack. Miley Cyrus landed the record of the year for her empowerment anthem "Flowers."

Best New Artist went to R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet.

Winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of color to its ranks.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     