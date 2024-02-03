One Voice Children's Choir unveils music video dedicated to Shanghai

"Golden Hour" combining an American children's choir with images of Shanghai's top attractions has been released to showcase an open, innovative, and inclusive city to the world.

The music video "Golden Hour" combining an American children's choir with images of Shanghai's top attractions has been released to showcase an open, innovative, and inclusive city to the world.

"Because of the memory and the experience that we had here, the song is now always going to be connected to Shanghai, to China," said Masa Fukuda, director of One Voice Children's Choir.