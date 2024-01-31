Actress Ni Ni dreams big with an 8-hour-long performance

Actress Ni Ni stars in theater director Stan Lai's eight-hour play "A Dream Like A Dream," which will be staged at Theater Above this weekend.

Well-known actress Ni Ni is starring in Stan Lai's eight-hour play "A Dream Like A Dream" at Theater Above this weekend.

The play weaves the aspirations and reality of two generations. Audiences follow the characters from the late 20th century to the early 20th century, from Asia to Europe, experiencing life's anguish and liberation.

Ti Gong

The play has a ring-shaped rotational stage, and some audience members will sit in the performance area for an immersive theater experience.

Protagonist Gu Xianglan's traditional qipao gowns, made using intangible cultural heritage techniques, are among designer Huang Wei's 400 costumes for the play's 200 characters.

At last year's performances, Ni played the role of Gu for the first time. An experienced film and TV actress, Ni said theater performance demands fluency and emotional participation.



Ti Gong

"Unlike acting in front of cameras when we are given time to mobilize and prepare our emotions, stage play is about live feelings and the chemistry between performance and audiences," Ni said.

"A Dream Like A Dream" made its premiere in Taipei in 2000. Two years later, the Hong Kong Repertory Theater introduced it to the professional commercial stage. In 2013, the show toured mainland China.

This set of performances also features actor Wen Zhang and Taiwanese actor Fan Kuang-Yao. The performances are in Chinese. English-speaking spectators can use simultaneous translation devices provided at the venue.



Ti Gong

Performance info



Dates: February 2-4, 2pm

Tickets: 980-4,500 yuan

Venue: Theater Above 上剧场

Address: 5/F, 1111, Zhaojiabang Rd 肇嘉浜路1111号5楼