French musical 'Don Juan' makes China debut in Shanghai

Don Juan, a legendary fictional character in Western literature who devotes his life to seducing women, is given a "punishment of love" in this French version of the classic tale.

The French musical "Don Juan" is making its China debut at the Shanghai Culture Square with 17 performances through to February 8.

Written by French composer Félix Gray in 2003, the musical was brought to stage by Canadian director Gilles Maheu the next year, and received positive feedback in France and Canada. Two decades after its creation, "Don Juan" is being presented to Chinese audiences for the first time as the Culture Square's season-end hitter.

As a legendary fictional character in Western literature who devotes his life to seducing women, Don Juan's story dates back to the early 17th century. The character appeared in the play "The Trickster of Seville and the Stone Guest" by Tirso de Molina.

Starting from the 19th century, Don Juan's story gradually deviated from the template of folklore. In the process of recreations by different authors from various countries and fields, many interesting variations appeared.

In this musical version, his story has been given a modern understanding, as the musical uses a realistic approach to create a flesh-and-blood Don Juan with a distinctive personality. This is depicted by Italian musical actor Gian Marco Schiaretti in the Shanghai performances.

Ti Gong

Félix Gray made Don Juan fall in love, a punishment for a man who has hurt so many women. For Gray, that's the fun of artistic creation – to pick an existing character and make him start a brand-new journey.

The passionate Spanish-style dances are the biggest highlights of this musical. Choreographer Carlos Rodriguez and his dancers promise audiences who love musical and flamenco a memorable theater experience.

"In addition to dance, the great passion conveyed by this work, including the courage to die for love, is also a major feature," said actor Laurent Ban who plays the role of Don Carlos. "I believe this enthusiasm can also be well received by Chinese audiences."

Ti Gong

Performance info



Dates: Through February 8, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

