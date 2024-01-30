Conservatism clashes with openness in 'School of Nobles'

Play centers on a group of young Manchu nobles who attend school to learn "new studies" in the late Qing Dynasty in a slice of history where political and cultural forces converge.

Ignorance and conservatism clash with innovation and openness in "School of Nobles," a black comedy set in the late Qing Dynasty.

Produced by Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the play centers on a group of young Manchu nobles who attend school to learn Western technology and modern "new studies" when the Qing Dynasty government followed Japan's Meiji Restoration and established the academy.

Ti Gong

However, the young aristocrats initially show no interest in learning, but enjoy playing, singing and having fun. They also make fun of Lin Xiyan, a teacher who has returned from studying in the United States.

Lin's teaching philosophy conflicts with the conservatives headed by the administrator, Prince Yu. As time goes by, the noble students and Lin gradually find some commonality and start to develop a mutual understanding.

"School of Nobles" is a slice of history, where various political and cultural forces converge. Based on the historical facts at that time, what choices would people make when facing their fate, especially the youngsters?

Ti Gong

"I'm so interested in the last few years of the Qing Dynasty, because that's an era of intense turmoil when the national, social and personal crises are intertwined," said playwright Huang Weiruo.

"The contradiction between the old and the new, the conservative and the innovative is confronting every Chinese. People are in a tragic situation of crisis and hope, transformation and conservatism. The inner pain and fission of life are excellent drama creation materials," he said.

Director Hu Zongqi said the play is both joyful and tragic.

Ti Gong

"The absurdity and humor of the drama itself bring out joy, while the absurdity in historical comparison shows a kind of tragedy for the entire nation," he said.

"School of Nobles" premiered in 2019. This round of performances features new stage design and costumes.

Performance info:



Dates: Through February 6, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号