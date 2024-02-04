Feature / Entertainment

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

Around 10 new films with strong star casts will hit theaters across China during the Spring Festival holiday.
A still from Ning Hao's film "The Movie Emperor," which stars Hong Kong actor Andy Lau.

The eight-day Spring Festival break, which runs from February 10 to 17, is a golden festive season for Chinese cinema, which showed strong recovery momentum in 2023.

According to the China Film Administration, the box office earnings in 2023 exceeded 54.91 billion yuan (US$7.65 billion). Homegrown productions generated 83.77 percent of total revenues, totaling more than 46 billion yuan.

Throughout the year, around 1.3 billion tickets were sold. Domestic films also dominated the top 10 box office rankings. The top three grossing films were Zhang Yimou's suspense drama "Full River Red," the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," and the anti-fraud drama "No More Bets."

During the Spring Festival holiday, around 10 new productions with strong casts will hit the theaters across China, which is likely to push the holiday box office to new heights.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

iQiyi Cloud Cinema's "Action Master" season will comprise four action flicks.

The Cloud Cinema on the iQiyi streaming platform has unveiled the "Action Master" season for moviegoers to enjoy at home with family and friends.

There are four action films available, ranging from martial arts to modern thrillers and crime dramas. They include "Blocking the Horse," "Eye for an Eye 2," "Hunt the Wicked," as well as "The Wild Blade of Strangers."

The following are some of the most anticipated films to hit theaters and the Cloud Cinema this month.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "The Movie Emperor"

"The Movie Emperor"

Release date: February 10

Ning Hao directs the satirical comedy about the entertainment industry, which stars Hong Kong actor Andy Lau as a superstar looking to win a prized film award by acting in rural-themed films. The star spends a lot of time in the countryside to get a feel for rural life, but it leads to a never-ending farce and an unanticipated professional disaster. Director Ning's film delves into social reality issues and emphasizes the importance of communication among diverse groups of people.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "Article 20"

"Article 20"

Release date: February 10

Zhang Yimou's comedy, starring Lei Jiayin and Ma Li, follows a middle-aged prosecutor who becomes entangled in a challenging case while also attempting to address concerns in his personal life. With a runtime of 141 minutes, it is one of the most anticipated films of the Spring Festival, as director Zhang's "Full River Red," released around the same time last year, was a tremendous success at the box office.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "The Legend"

"The Legend"

Release date: February 10

The action-packed fantasy picture is a follow-up to the 2005 box office success "The Myth." Stanley Tong's film, starring Jackie Chan, tells an epic saga spanning time and space. Chan is an archaeologist who embarks on a journey to a Glacier Temple to discover the truth about his dreams. The inspection crew faces both a timeless mystery and a real-life adventure. The film's breathtaking scenes, such as the desert and old battlefields, were shot using artificial intelligence technology.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "YOLO"

"YOLO"

Release date: February 10

Adapted from the Japanese film "100 Yen Love," Jia Ling's comedy focuses on a lady who has isolated herself from the outside world for years until she meets a boxing teacher. As a result, her life changes dramatically. Following the success of the 2021 film "Hi, Mom," the film is the second directorial production of actress Jia Ling, who incorporates her positive outlook on life into the film's comic and touching presentation.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "Pegasus 2"

"Pegasus 2"

Release date: February 10

Han Han returns to direct the sequel after five years. Shen Teng stars in the sports comedy about a driving instructor and an ambitious racer who compete in the last Bayinbrook Rally. Director Han has upgraded the film's plot and visuals with modern cinematography technologies to create amazing automobile racing scenes.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "Ba Jie"

"Ba Jie"

Release date: February 10

He Ranhao has directed the 3D animated fantasy film about Ba Jie's development. The heavenly guard protagonist must travel to the demon city to reclaim a sacred artifact. He becomes a pig demon in the demon city and loses his abilities. Fortunately, he meets a girl who helps him overcome numerous challenges and follow the right path in his life.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "Argylle"

"Argylle"

Release date: February 23

The Matthew Vaughn film follows a reclusive bestselling novelist who writes spy novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate. She discovers that her new book's story mirrors real-world events in real-time. The author's peaceful home life becomes chaotic. The author and an agent allergic to cats must race against time and travel the world to escape hired assassins. The line between her fantasy and reality gets blurred.

iQiyi Cloud Cinema's "Action Master" season

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

"Blocking the Horse" will be the first film to be released in the Cloud Cinema's "Action Master" season.

"Blocking the Horse"

Feng Xiaojun's martial arts film is based on a traditional Chinese opera about the heroic stories of the Yang family's female generals. The movie combines traditional theater elements with dynamic choreography to depict the generals' bravery and wisdom.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "Eye for an Eye 2"

"Eye for an Eye 2"

Yang Bingjia wrote and directed the sequel to the 2022 martial arts film, which received high praise for its fight choreography and artistry. After saving Zhang Xiaoyu's life, the skillful but blind swordsman begins training her in martial arts maneuvers. Zhang is also waiting for an opportunity to get revenge on her family.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "Hunt the Wicked"

"Hunt the Wicked"

Huo Suiqiang's action crime film, starring An Zhijie and Xie Miao, depicts a struggle between righteousness and evil. It focuses on how anti-drug cops expose and shut down the underground drug network.

New film releases set for Spring Festival holiday break

A poster for "The Wild Blade of Strangers"

"The Wild Blade of Strangers"

Li Wei's film beautifully recounts the narrative of a recluse charcoal vendor who emerges as a savior for oppressed civilians, representing the spirit of a noble warrior. Based on historical sources, a legendary weapon reappears in the film, along with freshly developed martial arts methods and stunts.

Source: SHINE
﻿
