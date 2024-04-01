Mini dramas become new flourishing genre on the Internet

Chinese mini dramas have experienced significant growth and innovative development, industry professionals said at the recent 11th China Internet Audio and Video Convention.

In addition to encouraging high-quality content creation, the thriving genre also provides technological verification scenarios for the entertainment industry in China.

Feng Shengyong, an official from the National Radio and Television Administration, said that the original mini dramas should resonate well with audiences of today and inspire people to understand the district spirit and trends of the era.

Many high-quality mini dramas have emerged and become hits on China's streaming platforms.

Wang Juan, vice president of Tencent Video said that they would boost their support of the genre.

"The popularity of micro dramas has provided new opportunities of innovation for the industry," Wang said. "In the long run, the long-term development of micro dramas is based on the support of high-quality content. We will work with more talented creators to produce more excellent works."

They will also continue to explore the creation of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) mini dramas to assist in technological development and capacity upgrading of the industry.

Meanwhile, Tencent Video collaborated with multiple Chinese cities to jointly launch a plan that integrates mini dramas with culture and tourism across the country. Many filming locations for the dramas have the chance to become popular destinations.

More and more outstanding Chinese mini dramas will also go global to spread Chinese stories and showcase the splendid and diverse Chinese culture.