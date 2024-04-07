Feature / Entertainment

Taiwan band on song with memories and stories

Popular Taiwan five-man rock band Shin will stage a performance at Shanghai Jing'an Sports Center on April 20.
The Taiwan five-man rock band Shin has impressed music lovers with both original songs and classic interpretations.

Popular Taiwan five-man rock band Shin will stage a performance at Shanghai Jing'an Sports Center on April 20.

Since the band's debut in 2002 with the self-titled album "Shin," it has impressed generations of music lovers with many original songs which also carry the memories of people's youth.

The band has always adhered to the most fundamental style and spirit of rock and roll.

At the Shanghai concert, Shin will bring both their memories and new stories, hoping to convey power to their fans with songs.

Many of their songs are replete with ultimate emotions of deep passion, rebellion, longing and hope, which are expressed to the fullest through music.

Their songs also carry the memories of many people's youth.

Over the decades, they have presented classic performances of popular songs like "One Night in Beijing," which combines rock and Peking Opera vocals, and "I'll Love Even in Death," which explores the depth of love even in the face of death.

On the stage, the band with also share with audiences their enthusiasm for rock and roll, hoping to ignite and awaken the passion deep within the hearts of everyone.

Event information:

Date: April 20, 7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Jing'an Sports Center

Address: 116 Wenshui Rd

汶水路116号

Online ticketing and more information about the performance can be found on https://detail.damai.cn/item.htm?spm=a2oeg.home.card_0.ditem_2.591b23e1f9s4EY&id=777525794823

A poster for the Shanghai concert by Shin

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
