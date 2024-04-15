﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Veteran Yueju Opera performer Lu Ruiying to be honored at the 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
A Special Contribution Award will be presented to Yueju Opera performer Lu Ruiying, 92, at the 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award on April 26.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
SSI ļʱ
Veteran Yueju Opera performer Lu Ruiying to be honored at the 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award

Yueju Opera artist Lu Ruiying, 92, will receive a Special Contribution Award.

The 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award will be held on April 26 at Shanghai Culture Square.

This year, a record 152 actors from home and abroad have been nominated for awards in diverse categories, including best lead actor, best supporting actor, best new talent in a leading role, and best new talent in a supporting role.

The stars will walk down the red carpet before the gala begins. The 40 winners will be announced during the event.

A Special Contribution Award will be awarded to Lu Ruiying, 92, a Yueju Opera performer and the founder of the Lu vocal school.

The award winners will perform in various Shanghai theaters, colleges, and communities from May 23 to June 2.

Veteran Yueju Opera performer Lu Ruiying to be honored at the 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award

The award is an important cultural brand of Shanghai.

The winners will also perform in Austria and Hungary for international audiences from May 7 and 14.

Since its inception in 1989, the awards have identified and recognized 826 exceptional actors from nearly every kind of theater, including traditional Chinese opera, musicals, dance dramas, and children's dramas.

Gu Haohao, deputy president of the Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles, said that the cultural brand of Shanghai has showcased China's dramatic successes as well as the specific appeal of diverse regional arts. It has also helped to develop young talented performers.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     