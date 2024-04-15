Veteran Yueju Opera performer Lu Ruiying to be honored at the 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award

A Special Contribution Award will be presented to Yueju Opera performer Lu Ruiying, 92, at the 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award on April 26.

The 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award will be held on April 26 at Shanghai Culture Square.

This year, a record 152 actors from home and abroad have been nominated for awards in diverse categories, including best lead actor, best supporting actor, best new talent in a leading role, and best new talent in a supporting role.

The stars will walk down the red carpet before the gala begins. The 40 winners will be announced during the event.

A Special Contribution Award will be awarded to Lu Ruiying, 92, a Yueju Opera performer and the founder of the Lu vocal school.

The award winners will perform in various Shanghai theaters, colleges, and communities from May 23 to June 2.



The winners will also perform in Austria and Hungary for international audiences from May 7 and 14.

Since its inception in 1989, the awards have identified and recognized 826 exceptional actors from nearly every kind of theater, including traditional Chinese opera, musicals, dance dramas, and children's dramas.

Gu Haohao, deputy president of the Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles, said that the cultural brand of Shanghai has showcased China's dramatic successes as well as the specific appeal of diverse regional arts. It has also helped to develop young talented performers.

