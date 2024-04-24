﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Austrian pianist to present 'textbook' versions of Beethoven's piano sonatas

Austrian classical pianist Rudolf Buchbinder will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's signature piano sonatas 'in a textbook way' in Shanghai this weekend.
Austrian classical pianist Rudolf Buchbinder is presenting Ludwig van Beethoven's piano sonatas to Shanghai audiences "in a textbook way" at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Saturday.

Beethoven's 32 piano sonatas are often considered the "Music Bible" given their artistic value, while Buchbinder's interpretations are often regarded as setting standards.

Ti Gong

Rudolf Buchbinder has performed Beethoven's piano sonatas around the world.

In his 65-year music career, Buchbinder has performed the 32 piano sonatas in cycles all over the world more than 60 times to date.

The Shanghai concert will feature three of Beethoven's most representative and popular sonata pieces, including Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathétique," No. 14 "Moonlight," and No. 23 "Appassionata."

Europe was enduring rapid changes when Beethoven was creating "Pathétique." The composer, suffering from increasing deafness, revealed his sadness and pain in the introduction of the first movement.

A poster advertises Buchbinder's Shanghai concert.

"Moonlight" is a fantasy-like sonata. Its breakthrough in form and the soft melody make it widely popular, as if the bright moonlight shines and brings back memories.

"Appassionata" is Beethoven's most dramatic and expressive sonata, highlighting the passion and vividness music is able to convey.

After Buchbinder's concert, the Oriental Art Center will welcome a round of performance peaking in May, which is opened by South Korean lyric coloratura soprano Sumi Jo's concert on May 5.

The Grammy Award winner will be joined by veteran musicians from Italy to interpret Baroque classics.

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center recommends these performances for May.

It will be followed by another blockbuster concert on May 9 jointly presented by cellist Wang Jian, conductor Yu Long, violinist Paloma So, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

Other recommended performances include Pinchas Zukerman's violin recital on May 16, and a concert by the Austro-Hungarian Haydn Philharmonic on May 31.

Performance info

Date: April 27, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180 - 880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

﻿
﻿
Follow Us

