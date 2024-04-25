Stan Lai's bedtime stories now part of children's play

Theater director Stan Lai's bedtime stories for his daughters are now part of a children's play. "The Whale Library" will be staged at the end of May.

Theater director Stan Lai's bedtime stories for girls have been turned into the children's play "The Whale Library," which will be performed at Theater Above next month.

Like most parents, Lai's daughters frequently asked him to read bedtime stories.

"I often told them an infinitely long story in an impromptu way," Lai said. "This relay-style storytelling is a process of 'discovery,' finding out what I have in mind to give them and what they want to hear."

"I found that what they wanted to hear were the sincerest things, the purest feelings, and the most unabashed imagination."

Stan Lai, his daughter Celeste, and his granddaughter Oddiyana collaborated to create "The Whale Library." Liu Xiaoyi directed the play. Lai has written new songs for the play.

This is a story about knowledge and adventure. Mier, a little girl who enjoys reading, enters the belly of a large whale and realizes it is a library. Mil, full of courage, sets off on a voyage with friends to save the "Whale Library."

Ti Gong

"This story may look simple, but it tells a lot of life philosophy in a way that children can understand," director Liu said.

"It's an enlightening experience to work with Theater Above actors," he said. "Everyone understands this narrative through their unique worldview and life experience. "We exchange opinions while studying the script as part of the learning process."

The play features joyful costumes, music, and dancing, as well as Lai and Liu's ideas on parent-child relationships and family education, making it appropriate for parents in the audience.

Ti Gong

"Don't underestimate kids," Lai said. "I won't explain or simplify the script too much just because it's a children's play."

"There are some drama techniques that are simple for adults to understand while appealing to children. Those who don't understand will communicate and discuss it with their parents, which is one of the purposes of family plays."

"The Whale Library" will run at Theater Above from May 31 to June 2. Before that, the play will stage a round of pre-performances at Huichang Theater Village, Jiangxi Province, which is Lai's father's hometown.



Ti Gong

Performance info:



Date: May 31-June 2, 1:30pm/4:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 100-480 yuan

Venue: Theater Above 上剧场

Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Road 肇嘉浜路1111号5楼