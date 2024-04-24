New releases in May to keep film fans engaged in China

May is expected to be a busy month for moviegoers in China, with numerous new titles hitting theaters.

The five-day May Day holiday, which runs from May 1 to May 5, is expected to provide a significant boost to China's box office with the release of several new films.

China's box office revenues for 2024 have already topped 18 billion yuan (US$2.48 billion), according to box office tracker Dengta Data. Five domestic films, including "YOLO," "Pegasus 2," "Boonie Bears: Time Twist," "Article 20," and "Johnny Keep Walking!" have grossed more than one billion yuan each.

The remarkable performance of homegrown productions has also increased people's trust in the future of Chinese cinema. Industry insiders are also beginning to focus more on content, particularly young filmmakers.

Long Fei, a young filmmaker, has won praise for his directorial debut "Gold or Shit" at the 14th Beijing International Film Festival for its funny and romantic tone.

The film, told from the perspective of a young guy who returns to his hometown to restart his life, provides insight into the genuine situation of today's people and provokes ideas on subjects such as family, love, and life.

In addition to real-life stories about regular people's careers and feelings, scripts depicting the richness and splendor of traditional Chinese culture are gaining popularity among film investors.

Below are some of the most anticipated films to hit the Chinese cinemas soon.



"Nothing Can't Be Undone by a HotPot"

Release date: May 1

Yang Mi and Yu Qian star in this comedy, which follows four strangers who divide the spoils in a theater's backstage warehouse. However, they find themselves entangled in a murder investigation. A series of twists and turns occur, and in the end, the four's unique identities emerge, as does the intriguing truth.



At the film's Shanghai premiere on Tuesday, director Ding Sheng reminded moviegoers that the characters had diverse personalities and their fates were interwoven.

"Formed Police Unit"

Release date: May 1

The action-packed drama, starring Wang Yibo and Huang Jingyu, focuses on the lesser-known moments of life and death for Chinese peacekeepers. At the request of the United Nations, they are dispatched to carry out peacekeeping missions in other countries. They are exposed to a variety of threats in war-torn places, including terrorist attacks, armed riots, and rampant gangs.



"The Last Frenzy"

Release date: May 1

The film, starring Jia Bing and Tan Zhuo, deals with the story of a middle-aged man diagnosed with a brain tumor and given 10 days to live. The man sells his house, reunites with a childhood buddy, and decides to enjoy the last days of his life. It sparks a slew of amusing stories.



The film is directed by actress Wu Rina. With a unique perspective and sharp insight, she uses humor to tell the story.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Release date: May 10

Wes Ball's sci-fi adventure follows the 2011 feature "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," the 2014 film "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," and the 2017 blockbuster "War for the Planet of the Apes."



Set against the backdrop of a global virus outbreak, humanity is nearly extinct, and apes rise to the top of the food chain. A young monkey named Noa sets out on a trip to find freedom alongside a young mystery woman. Their choices may shape the future of both apes and humans.



"Hovering Blade"

Release date: May 17

Based on Higashino Keigo's novel, the film follows a father who becomes obsessed with vengeance after his daughter is raped and killed by two teens. The police try to hunt him down.



The Chinese version, produced by the streaming portal iQiyi, localizes the story, geographical surroundings, life details, and characters. To appeal to the Chinese audience, director Chen Zhuo did extensive research before starting work on the film.

"Strangers When We Meet"

Release date: May 17

Fan Wei and Zhou Dongyu play a couple who marry for ulterior motives. The Zhang Guoli-directed film, which is based on a true story, explores redemption, humanity, love, and choice.



The film competed at the 14th Beijing International Film Festival. Audiences were impressed by the performances, the realistic depiction of life, and its in-depth investigation of societal issues.

"Mothers' Instinct"

Release date: May 24

Bernard Delhomme's psychological thriller is based on Barbara Abel's novel. The novel was made into a Belgian film in 2018.



Alice and Celine are close friends with well-to-do husbands and sons of the same age and similar lifestyles. A horrific event kills Celine's son, destroying their perfect peace. Grief, suspicion, and paranoia test their sisterly bond like never before.



"Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony"

Release date: May 31

Doraemon and his friends take off on a new adventure to save the world from a crisis through the power of music.



It is the 43rd edition of the iconic Doraemon film franchise, which has a large following in China. The film takes children on a creative journey by combining aspects of science fiction, animation, fantasy, and adventure.

