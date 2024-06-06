﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai-dialect play tells of city's complex past through one girl's story

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0
The Shanghai-dialect play 'Everlasting Regret,' adapted from Wang Anyi's novel, will be staged at the Shanghai Grand Theater next month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0

The Shanghai-dialect play "Everlasting Regret," adapted from Shanghai writer Wang Anyi's novel "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow," will again raise its curtain to audiences at the Shanghai Grand Theater next month.

Produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the play debuted at the end of last year, and traces the life story and romance of Shanghai girl Wang Qiyao from the 1940s to the 1980s.

The Mao Dun Literary Prize-winning 1996 novel "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow" is considered one of the best portraits of a changing Shanghai and the complicated contemporary history of that period.

The play, directed by Zhou Xiaoqian, turned the 270,000-word novel into a 3.5-hour performance in the Shanghai dialect, winning recognition from author Wang.

The stage design of the play features a strong Shanghai flavor. Stage designer Xu Xiaohuan grew up in the city's shikumen (stone-gated) houses, and has a strong affection for the old Shanghai alleys.

Shanghai-dialect play tells of city's complex past through one girl's story
Ti Gong

The stage design features a strong Shanghai flavor.

A wavy roof was designed above the stage with dormer windows projected onto it to recreate the signature characteristics of shikumen houses.

The three turntables on the stage are like the gears of a clock, symbolizing the passage of time. Wooden European furniture, coal briquette stoves, sewing machines, and thermoses remind audiences of the old Shanghai.

"The original novel was well written with so much detail," director Zhou said in an earlier interview. "The characters' emotions and thoughts are all showcased in their movements, and the actors just have to present them on the stage."

The performance is presented with subtitles for audience members who do not understand the Shanghai dialect.

Shanghai-dialect play tells of city's complex past through one girl's story
Ti Gong

The Shanghai-dialect play debuts last year.

Performance info

Dates: July 5 - 6, 7:30pm; July 7, 2:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater 上海大剧院

Address: 300 People's Ave 人民大道300号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Grand Theater
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     