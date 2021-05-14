Cosmetics and personal-care brands take part in beauty expo

The China Beauty Expo is the country's most important trade platform for international cosmetic companies entering the Asian beauty market.

Ti Gong

The China Beauty Expo, the major beauty trade show in Asia, was held this week at Shanghai New International Expo Center. More than 3,200 cosmetics and personal-care brands from home and abroad displayed their latest products sprawling over 230,000 square meters.



As China’s most important trade platform for international cosmetic companies entering the Asian beauty market, this year's exhibition was even more crucial for the industry's recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the top cosmetic trade fair in Asia, the CBE shows the strong vitality of the beauty economy with the background of the changeable global financial environment,” said Gu Dongfang, vice president of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade's Sub-Council of Light Industry.

“I hope participating brands enhance exchanges, deepen cooperation and share new opportunities through this event.”

From head to toe, buyers were able to find everything they were looking for. Special pavilions were set up for imported cosmetics, skincare products, beauty salon equipment, medical cosmetic devices, and nail and eyelash beauty machines, as well as logistics and gift-packaging supply.

Ti Gong

“Environmental protection, low carbon, organic and healthy living have become mainstream trends and an important national strategy," said Liu Gang, vice president of MEBO Group, a leader in regenerative life sciences. "These are also the fields we’ve been committed to for many years.”



The group’s latest product — MEBO Proxylane Capsule Mask — was launched at the expo. It also kicked off cross-over intellectual property cooperation with the popular cartoon “Shawn the Sheep.” The collaboration is a big move for the domestic brand to go international. The mask has functions such as cooling, moisture retention and wrinkle resistance.

The IP signing ceremony featured young idols, beauty KOLs (key opinion leaders) and livestreaming, all of which catered to younger generations — the core consumers of luxury cosmetics products — who have a powerful influence on increased digitalization, and a greater preference for cross-brand collaborations.