Feature / Lifestyle

Cosmetics and personal-care brands take part in beauty expo

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
The China Beauty Expo is the country's most important trade platform for international cosmetic companies entering the Asian beauty market.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
Cosmetics and personal-care brands take part in beauty expo
Ti Gong

The China Beauty Expo is the major beauty trade show in Asia.

The China Beauty Expo, the major beauty trade show in Asia, was held this week at Shanghai New International Expo Center. More than 3,200 cosmetics and personal-care brands from home and abroad displayed their latest products sprawling over 230,000 square meters.

As China’s most important trade platform for international cosmetic companies entering the Asian beauty market, this year's exhibition was even more crucial for the industry's recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the top cosmetic trade fair in Asia, the CBE shows the strong vitality of the beauty economy with the background of the changeable global financial environment,” said Gu Dongfang, vice president of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade's Sub-Council of Light Industry.

“I hope participating brands enhance exchanges, deepen cooperation and share new opportunities through this event.”

From head to toe, buyers were able to find everything they were looking for. Special pavilions were set up for imported cosmetics, skincare products, beauty salon equipment, medical cosmetic devices, and nail and eyelash beauty machines, as well as logistics and gift-packaging supply.

Cosmetics and personal-care brands take part in beauty expo
Ti Gong

More than 3,200 cosmetics and personal care brands from home and abroad displayed their latest products.

“Environmental protection, low carbon, organic and healthy living have become mainstream trends and an important national strategy," said Liu Gang, vice president of MEBO Group, a leader in regenerative life sciences. "These are also the fields we’ve been committed to for many years.”

The group’s latest product — MEBO Proxylane Capsule Mask — was launched at the expo. It also kicked off cross-over intellectual property cooperation with the popular cartoon “Shawn the Sheep.” The collaboration is a big move for the domestic brand to go international. The mask has functions such as cooling, moisture retention and wrinkle resistance.

The IP signing ceremony featured young idols, beauty KOLs (key opinion leaders) and livestreaming, all of which catered to younger generations — the core consumers of luxury cosmetics products — who have a powerful influence on increased digitalization, and a greater preference for cross-brand collaborations.

Cosmetics and personal-care brands take part in beauty expo
Ti Gong

MEBO kicked off cross-over intellectual property cooperation with the popular cartoon "Shawn the Sheep."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     