Expect the unexpected: always new surprises in designer's neighborhood

Shanghai has been a constant inspiration for fashion designer Charlotta Gandolfo, who relocated from Sweden to Shanghai in 2008. It is where she lives with her French-American husband and where both her multicultural daughter and her fashion business were born and are maturing.

Gandolfo launched her eponymous fashion label, Charlotta Gandolfo, in 2018 and the brand has become an instant smash-hit with female movers and shakers in major first-tier cities across China and Asia. The label has been featured in Vogue, Bazaar and other major fashion titles in China and globally.

Courtesy of Charlotta Gandolfo

Introduce the neighborhood you live in.

My epicenter is Donghu, Xiangyang, and Changle roads, but I would include most parts of the tree-lined downtown stretching all the way to Panyu Rd and encompassing selected parts of Jing'an District in what I refer to as 'my' neighborhood.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

It's surrounded by trees, has mainly low-rise buildings, is inhabited by some of the most exciting people in the world and, for a social person like myself, I always run into people I know. But as an exciting contrast to all that is familiar, there always new surprises, concepts, and places popping up. It's dynamic and always evolving. I rarely leave this area. For a good reason.

What's the unmissable attraction here?

I'm not sure it's about the 'attraction,' but it's about the vibe.

Each person may have different stands, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

Kaffeine on Xiangyang Road (1/F, 100 Xiangyang Rd N. 襄阳北路100号1楼) is where I pick up my cup on the way to my office in the mornings. Just quality coffee and a laid-back, hole-in-the-wall kind of vibe.

Where to eat around here?

Don't get me started! A few of my many favorite options:

Bottega (101B, 1/F, 108 Xiangyang Rd N. 襄阳北路108号嘉华中心1楼101B) – they have the best pizzas in the world (and it's officially recognized – not only my opinion!), a buzzing vibe, and boasts a stellar cocktail selection. Do I need to say more? Weekend lunches or dinners, Bottega gets it right (and we always have a good time here!).

Courtesy of Bottega

Xibo (3/F, 83 Changshu Rd 常熟路83号3楼)), based on the food and philosophies of the ethnic Xibo minority from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. I have been going here since Xibo was in soft-opening in 2010. It's still consistent and with a range of interesting and tasty flavors and dishes built upon rich and fragrant spices.

Courtesy of Xibo

Charbon (L6-606, iapm mall, 999 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路999号环贸iapmL6-606). In my eyes, Paul Pairet can't do anything wrong. I was thrilled when they opened in iapm which is just across from my house. And while this place is much more than meat, we often end up with the skewers, large cuts and the mixed grills. But the way he does it …

Courtesy of Charbon

Five Star Hainan Chicken Rice (90 Xinle Road 新乐路90号). Beyond tasty comfort food! While the chicken obviously is a key component in this dish, the rice is really the star. It's cooked in the broth from poaching the chicken, served with delicious condiments. This hole-in-the-wall place doesn't look like much, but the flavor…

Yak & Yeti (93B-2 Xiangyang Rd N.襄阳北路93B-2 ). Casual, cozy and unique – long-time Shanghai resident and Nepali native Anup has introduced Himalayan food to the city, bringing his childhood flavors to life. Himalayan Nachos and Tacos, Tibetan Shabaley, Night Safari Chicken Curry... It's in the same building as my office, so very easy to grab a casual bite (with an attitude!) with friends after work.

Courtesy of Yak & Yeti

Old Jesse (41 Tianping Rd 天平路41号). This is the ultimate go-to for tasty, Shanghainese hairy crab.

Villa LeBec (321 Xinhua Rd 新华路321号). French food done right, in an inspiring environment, with a solid wine list and a team that goes above and beyond for their guests. And that truffle pasta… I hosted my most recent birthday party here, and the team made it all happen in record-short time despite several last minute uncertainties with the weather. Pure professionalism and dedication to excellence.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

Flowers are abundant in our house and my husband buys me fresh flowers every Friday. Our secret is Zizi (WeChat ID: zizizhang0915) – she resides in the neighborhood, but she doesn't take walk-ins. She caters to VIPs and brands (referrals only). But I got her go-ahead to share her WeChat, so feel free to connect with her for personalized service and excellent taste.

Space design – sustainable styling agency ESTILO (WeChat ID: eddajoyce) resides in the neighborhood, and they are my go-to for stress-free events or hosting when I want to create something extra (and lack the bandwidth to do it myself – like I usually do!). I 100 percent trust the taste and execution abilities of their creative director Edda, so when she handles it, it's almost like arriving like a guest to my own parties. She also does interior design. ESTILO does not take walk-ins (referrals only!) but I got her go-ahead to share her WeChat, so feel free to connect.

Kate Wood (336 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路336号). Talented Dutch native (but long-time Shanghai resident) Pim Gietelink is creating unique key pieces for a stylish life. I always find something here either for myself or for my husband.

Courtesy of Kate Wood

Fitness. MYbarre A-mansion (Room 406, 3A, 291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号3A层406室). MYbarre is a must-try! It's more than a gym, it's a community and a lifestyle. Get the talented Siri and Ann to whip you into shape!

Wallpapers, fabrics and interiors. DG Art Space (617 Yongjia Rd 永嘉路617号). Look no further for imported wallpapers and fabrics – the talented Amy of DG Design has you covered! Visit her beautiful showroom and soak up the vibe and her exquisite taste.

Ice cream – we love Gracie's Ice cream. Find it at Al's Diner (204 Xinle Rd 新乐路204号).

For emerging designers – well, as I do have my own designer brand, I only wear my own items – so I guess I can suggest a visit to my showroom (add Wechat ID: CharlottaG to make an appointment) for anyone who wants something effortless, comfortable, and chic in the most amazing and unique materials!

Courtesy of Charlotta Gandolfo

Any neighborhood place for a night out or simply a drink after work?

Gin & Juice (358 Kangding Rd 康定路358号). Always a good vibe and fabulous drinks.

Laundry Co (93-5 Xiangyang Rd N. 襄阳北路93-5). An old-school speakeasy just next to my office.

Courtesy of Gin & Juice

Any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Yes – the next exciting thing that opened only a few days ago, and that I will try very soon:

Scilla (504 Panyu Rd 番禺路504号). Residing in a historic villa designed by one of the most influential architecture firms of the 20th century in China, Scilla just opened the doors to their brand new Mediterranean restaurant in multiple sections, that surely will come with a certain zest (already planning the aperos for summer in their dedicated aperitif room!).

The team comes with stellar credentials, and I have been studying the menu closely. The linguine with mantis shrimp, raisins and pinenuts; the braised lamb shoulder, curry couscous and vegetables; and the whole roasted boneless yellow chicken make me excited just reading about them.