Everyone's favorite blue cat, Doraemon, comes to Shanghai for a special exhibition

A fun, interactive exhibition featuring Doraemon, a blue anime cat, has come to Shanghai, recreating scenes from the classic children's cartoon.

Ti Gong

Here's an invitation from Doraemon to explore his fancy gadgets!

In the namesake Japanese anime series, the blue cat robot from the 22nd century has many different types of gadgets in his 4D Pocket.

At a newly-unveiled exhibition in Shanghai, some of the most popular and frequently used gadgets such as the Anywhere Door, Time Machine and Thunder Cloud are being displayed, immersing people in a world of adventure.

You'll also find installations of Doraemon in different poses, together with his friends like Nobita Nobi, Shizuka Minamoto, Takeshi Gouda and Suneo Honekawa, against a backdrop of major scenes from the anime. The exhibition transports people back to their childhood memories.

After snapping a few pics and enjoying the interactive experiences, grab a souvenir from the pop-up store.

The exhibition will last until January 21, 2024, at The Place mall.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 10am to 9:30pm, through January 21, 2024.

Venue: The Place 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号