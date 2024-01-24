A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture

Brazilian Fernanda Sung has been in love with Shanghai since she moved here 12 years ago, and the vitality of the city inspired her to start her own jewelry brand.

Brazilian Fernanda Sung has been in love with Shanghai since she moved here 12 years ago. The vitality of the city inspired her to start her own jewelry brand, with which she hopes to propel others to experience more joy, and see beauty in our everyday lives.

Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Introduce the neighborhood you live in.

I live in Huangpu District and transit through the whole neighborhood by bicycle, going back and forth between my home on Ruijin Road and my work studio on Julu Road.

Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

I love the small-town feeling. The streets with heritage buildings and lots of trees, all the local shops where you can buy your fruits and veggies, fix your shoes, the flower sellers, etc. And of course, I love being able to do everything by bike, it makes life a lot easier and enjoyable.

What's the unmissable attraction here?

I love the heritage architecture, so basically just go walk around and enjoy the buildings! A personal favorite is the compound Cite de Bourgogne, it's a little gem of Shanghai local compound architecture. The entrance is absolutely stunning and you can explore the lanes inside.

Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Each person may have different stands, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

Pocket Pocket (309 Yongjia Rd 永嘉路309号口袋公园). It's a small cafe in a public square where people can bring their children and dogs to play. The coffee is great and my favorite part is watching all the cute dogs while sipping coffee in the sun. I have a deep appreciation for public spaces where people can just hang out without an agenda.

Where to eat around here?

I find More Than Eat (578 Julu Rd 巨鹿路578号) very convenient as many of my favorites are there: Yogas 粉分子 offers the best rice noodles, they are the perfect combination of indulgent and somewhat healthy (because of the celery and bok choy). Make sure to order with mild spice because it is hot! MOST is a great Japanese restaurant, I love the rolls and small bites. Mamma Mia's Eggplant pizza is amazing. La Mesa – one can never go wrong with tacos.

Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I want to recommend The Studio (2/F, No. 34, 820 Julu Rd 巨鹿路820弄34号2楼), which is the collective space I have in partnership with Itee Soni. Our showroom is your the-stop shop for gifts and treats that have a slow and conscious approach, offering products that combine design and longevity. We open every Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, with resident brands: The Nectar Foundry, Loop Swim, and Fernanda Sung Jewelry. We also have Nudepeche as a pop-up there.

Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Any neighborhood place for a night out or simply a drink after work?

I don't go out that much in the evening and I'm not a big drinker, but sometimes you can find me in the infamous corner of Fumin Road and Changle Road, Funkadeli (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号), for Aperol Spritz; and Cantina Agave (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号) for the tacos.

Any new discovery in your neighborhood lately?

TonTon (176-178 Yongkang Rd 永康路176-178号) opened last year and I tried their Chicken Burger which is absolutely amazing! I've been trying to go again for the Tuna Melt sandwich but there's always a huge queue outside. If you have the change to go on odd hours, it's definitely worth the visit.