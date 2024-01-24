Feature / Lifestyle

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture

Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0
Brazilian Fernanda Sung has been in love with Shanghai since she moved here 12 years ago, and the vitality of the city inspired her to start her own jewelry brand.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  13:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0

Brazilian Fernanda Sung has been in love with Shanghai since she moved here 12 years ago. The vitality of the city inspired her to start her own jewelry brand, with which she hopes to propel others to experience more joy, and see beauty in our everyday lives.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture
Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Fernanda Sung is a Brazilian jewelry designer who launched her own brand in Shanghai featuring original designs.

Introduce the neighborhood you live in.

I live in Huangpu District and transit through the whole neighborhood by bicycle, going back and forth between my home on Ruijin Road and my work studio on Julu Road.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture
Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Sung loves the small town feeling of the tree-lined Huangpu District, dotted with heritage buildings and local shops.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

I love the small-town feeling. The streets with heritage buildings and lots of trees, all the local shops where you can buy your fruits and veggies, fix your shoes, the flower sellers, etc. And of course, I love being able to do everything by bike, it makes life a lot easier and enjoyable.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture

Sung loves being able to do everything by bike which makes life a lot easier and enjoyable.

What's the unmissable attraction here?

I love the heritage architecture, so basically just go walk around and enjoy the buildings! A personal favorite is the compound Cite de Bourgogne, it's a little gem of Shanghai local compound architecture. The entrance is absolutely stunning and you can explore the lanes inside.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture
Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Among the heritage architecture, Sung's personal favorite is the compound Cite de Bourgogne.

Each person may have different stands, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

Pocket Pocket (309 Yongjia Rd 永嘉路309号口袋公园). It's a small cafe in a public square where people can bring their children and dogs to play. The coffee is great and my favorite part is watching all the cute dogs while sipping coffee in the sun. I have a deep appreciation for public spaces where people can just hang out without an agenda.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture

Where to eat around here?

I find More Than Eat (578 Julu Rd 巨鹿路578号) very convenient as many of my favorites are there: Yogas 粉分子 offers the best rice noodles, they are the perfect combination of indulgent and somewhat healthy (because of the celery and bok choy). Make sure to order with mild spice because it is hot! MOST is a great Japanese restaurant, I love the rolls and small bites. Mamma Mia's Eggplant pizza is amazing. La Mesa – one can never go wrong with tacos.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture
Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Mamma Mia's Eggplant pizza

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I want to recommend The Studio (2/F, No. 34, 820 Julu Rd 巨鹿路820弄34号2楼), which is the collective space I have in partnership with Itee Soni. Our showroom is your the-stop shop for gifts and treats that have a slow and conscious approach, offering products that combine design and longevity. We open every Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, with resident brands: The Nectar Foundry, Loop Swim, and Fernanda Sung Jewelry. We also have Nudepeche as a pop-up there.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture
Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

Sung makes original jewelry pieces that are easy to wear and match different outfits.

Any neighborhood place for a night out or simply a drink after work?

I don't go out that much in the evening and I'm not a big drinker, but sometimes you can find me in the infamous corner of Fumin Road and Changle Road, Funkadeli (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号), for Aperol Spritz; and Cantina Agave (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号) for the tacos.

Any new discovery in your neighborhood lately?

TonTon (176-178 Yongkang Rd 永康路176-178号) opened last year and I tried their Chicken Burger which is absolutely amazing! I've been trying to go again for the Tuna Melt sandwich but there's always a huge queue outside. If you have the change to go on odd hours, it's definitely worth the visit.

A jewelry designer's neighborhood filled with heritage architecture
Courtesy of Fernanda Sung

TonTon's Chicken Burger

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Changle Road
Funkadeli
Huangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     